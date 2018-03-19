Professional Competitive Gaming On the Rise, Overwatch Shows Olympic Potential

The Olympic Games are largely considered the world’s foremost athletic proving ground, both as a platform for athletes and their countries to assert dominance and as a form of legitimization for the sports they play. New sports are continuously being added to the Olympics and as skateboarding, karate, climbing, and surfing will debut at the 2020 Tokyo games, a door has also been opened for competitive gaming to make an appearance in the 2024 games.

Last August, the Paris 2024 bid team expressed interest in including esports as a medaling event and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) acknowledged the rapid growth of competitive gaming and released a statement that said “competitive esports could be considered as a sporting activity, and the players involved prepare and train with an intensity which may be comparable to athletes in traditional sports.”

Competitive gaming, or esports, is not new and has been around roughly since video games themselves, although for most of its history gaming competitions were not professionally organized. Organized esports are still in their infancy. Professional leagues and tournaments for games like “Counterstrike,” Starcraft,” and “League of Legends” only arose after 2000, however viewership is strong and continues to grow. Blizzard’s new Overwatch League (OWL) draws in 100,000 to 180,000 viewers worldwide for its weekly matches and the ”League of Legends” World Championship drawing over 70 million viewers worldwide. The “Future-Proofing the Video Game Industry in California” report by the Milken Institute claimed that professional esports brought in roughly $660 million dollars in 2017 and projected that number to grow to over $1 billion by 2019. Currently, 17 colleges including UC Irvine, University of Utah, and Staffordshire University in the United Kingdom offer athletic scholarships for competitive gamers.

“There’s a movement that’s been going on for a long time but is only now being recognized,” said Jack Etienne, founder of the Cloud9 esports teams and owner of OWL’s London Spitfire team. “It took things like Riot Games throwing world tournaments at the Staples Center and having Staples sell out in under an hour. Twice they’ve done that, and we’ve filled the Bird’s Nest in China. We’ve got tens of millions watching these events. It took people watching these events where traditional venues that most people associate with sports are being completely filled up by a specific demographic of folks: young millennials all buying these tickets that aren’t generally interested in traditional sports events but love esports.”

Given this growth, linear television networks and team owners have taken notice of esports’ potential. ESPN, TBS, SyFy, and Telemundo have partnered with competitive gaming platform FACEIT to broadcast esports events. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Sacramento Kings owner Andy Miller, Shaquille O’Neal, and Alex Rodriguez are among the traditional sports figures who have ownership stakes in esports teams. Etienne’s Cloud9 teams recently gained $25 million from investors including Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, Tesla board members Antonio Gracias and Kimbal Musk, Golden State Warriors co-owner Chamath Palihapitiya, Creative Artist Agency co-founder Michael Ovitz, and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Yet this sentiment of acceptance is not shared by all sports figures and fans. “Physical sports belong in the Olympics. I don’t think esports belong in the Olympics,”said two-time Olympic gold medal Alpine skier Ted Ligety in an interview with Reuters.

While competitive games agree that acceptance by fans of traditional sports would be beneficial to their sport, there opinions are divided as to whether that approval is necessary. The London Spitfire’s Jae-Hui “Gesture” Hong remarked that professional esports is just as competitive as any other sport and that through their actions and efforts, they can convince doubters rather than trying to force their opinions to change. Others, like Ohanian, attribute the dissent to generational differences and don’t feel the need to try to convince people.

Among the prominent existing members in esports, a cult of celebrity similar to that of traditional athletes is already beginning to form, which Ohanian partially attributes to the continuous access fans have to their favorite players provided by social media, where some players have amassed followings of tens or hundreds of thousands of fans across the world.

“As a sports fan, I followed players from my favorite teams but I never really knew them because their world was really only limited to when they were on the field,” Ohanian said. “I feel that a really powerful, underrated part of esports is that fans have a relationship with the players that is almost 24/7. They can follow them on Twitter or watch them practice on Twitch. Can you imagine if fans bad been this connected to Michael Jordan?”

FACEIT co-founder Michele Attisani said that one of the biggest tools that esports has is its community. As young fans grow up and have children of their own, they will instill that same love in their children resulting in a generational shift of attitudes towards acceptance. While no framework is currently in place to foster young talent or provide defined path to a career in professional esports, Etienne suggested that an “AYSO of esports” could provide that structure.

Groundwork has already been laid for the birth of Olympic esports. Two days before the opening ceremonies of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, the Intel Extreme Masters Pyeongchang “Starcraft II” tournament was held in Korea with the support of the IOC, who broadcasted the event on the Olympic Channel. The Olympic Council of Asia has recognized esports as an official event and will be added for the 2018 Asian Games and incorporated as a full medal sport in 2022. The Asian Games are the second largest multi-sport event outside of the Olympics.

Despite this progress, the IOC is not welcoming competitive gaming with open arms. The IOC would require the creation of an internal governing board for eSports that would set and enforce rules and regulations that ensure compliance with Olympic values. Furthermore, IOC president Thomas Bach said in an interview that Olympic eSports games would not include “violence, explosions and killing.”

This kind of stipulation would severely limit the sport’s potential and audience, immediately disqualifying some of the most popular games like first-person shooters (FPS) “Counterstrike” and “Overwatch.” Kent Wakeford, co-founder of KSV esports and chief operating officer of OWL’s Seoul Dynasty team, said that while he understands the concern, he does not believe that all FPS games should be lumped together and that the IOC should be mindful of global tastes when determining which games to include. Etienne commented that such statements by the IOC feel “disingenuous” when some Olympic sports “involve real rifles and boxing, which causes actual, physical damage to a person.”

The consensus among both players and officials in competitive gaming is that while it would be a great boon for esports to be accepted on a stage as grand as the Olympics, it’s not essential for the growth and survival of the sport. Viewership of the Olympics has declined over the years, with average viewership down 6% since the Sochi games in 2014.

“The Olympics brings the highest level of competition for sports that maybe don’t have a unifying league, but the way I see it is the Olympics needs eSports more than eSports need the Olympics,” said Houston Outlaws player Jake Lyon during a press conference at the OWL stage one finals. “We’re already building it out ourselves. Esports is so grassroots, so ground up. If the Olympics really wants it, this could happen.”

The Overwatch League currently streams matches weekly on Twitch from Wednesday to Saturday. The closing ceremonies of the 2018 Winter Olympics will take place on Feb. 25.

