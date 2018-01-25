ESPN May Sell or Spin off Nate Silver’s Fivethirtyeight

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nate Silver
CREDIT: Tanya Moutzalias/The Ann Arbor News-MLive.com Detroit via AP

ESPN is exploring multiple options for the future of Nate Silver’s Fivethirtyeight that include a possible sale of the property, Variety has confirmed. Other options on the table include handing it over to another Disney entity, like ABC News.

“FiveThirtyEight is a tremendous asset to ESPN, and together we’ve created exceptional content. We are exploring, with Nate, a variety of options for the future,” an ESPN spokesperson told Variety. “Any discussion of exactly what that might look like would be premature.”

News of the sale was first reported by USA Today’s The Big Lead, whose report mentioned The Atlantic as one possible buyer.

ESPN bought Fivethirtyeight in 2013, and has since expanded on the site’s statistics-heavy coverage with the production of documentaries and live election coverage. Fueled by interest in the 2016 election, Fivethirtyeight’s traffic grew from 3.6 million unique visitors in March 2015 to 11.5 million 12 months later.

However, ESPN has been looking to minimize political commentary following an episode during which the network found itself in the crosshairs of President Trump and his Twitter followers after SportsCenter co-host Jemele Hill had called the president a white supremacist.

More Digital

  • Nate Silver

    ESPN May Sell or Spin off Nate Silver's Fivethirtyeight

    ESPN is exploring multiple options for the future of Nate Silver’s Fivethirtyeight that include a possible sale of the property, Variety has confirmed. Other options on the table include handing it over to another Disney entity, like ABC News. “FiveThirtyEight is a tremendous asset to ESPN, and together we’ve created exceptional content. We are exploring, […]

  • Apple Computers Logo Placeholder

    Apple Has Big Plans for E-Books, Audiobooks (Report)

    ESPN is exploring multiple options for the future of Nate Silver’s Fivethirtyeight that include a possible sale of the property, Variety has confirmed. Other options on the table include handing it over to another Disney entity, like ABC News. “FiveThirtyEight is a tremendous asset to ESPN, and together we’ve created exceptional content. We are exploring, […]

  • Casey Neistat - CNN

    Casey Neistat Is Leaving CNN as Beme Is Shuttered

    ESPN is exploring multiple options for the future of Nate Silver’s Fivethirtyeight that include a possible sale of the property, Variety has confirmed. Other options on the table include handing it over to another Disney entity, like ABC News. “FiveThirtyEight is a tremendous asset to ESPN, and together we’ve created exceptional content. We are exploring, […]

  • ESPN First Take Your Take Stephen

    ESPN Launching Interactive 'First Take' Show on Facebook (EXCLUSIVE)

    ESPN is exploring multiple options for the future of Nate Silver’s Fivethirtyeight that include a possible sale of the property, Variety has confirmed. Other options on the table include handing it over to another Disney entity, like ABC News. “FiveThirtyEight is a tremendous asset to ESPN, and together we’ve created exceptional content. We are exploring, […]

  • Logan Paul

    Logan Paul Returns to YouTube With Suicide Awareness Video Following Japan Controversy

    ESPN is exploring multiple options for the future of Nate Silver’s Fivethirtyeight that include a possible sale of the property, Variety has confirmed. Other options on the table include handing it over to another Disney entity, like ABC News. “FiveThirtyEight is a tremendous asset to ESPN, and together we’ve created exceptional content. We are exploring, […]

  • snapchat-logo

    Snap VP of Product Tom Conrad Is Leaving

    ESPN is exploring multiple options for the future of Nate Silver’s Fivethirtyeight that include a possible sale of the property, Variety has confirmed. Other options on the table include handing it over to another Disney entity, like ABC News. “FiveThirtyEight is a tremendous asset to ESPN, and together we’ve created exceptional content. We are exploring, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad