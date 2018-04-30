Ellen DeGeneres’ Digital Network Announces Hannah Hart Show, Renews Kristen Bell’s Mom Series

Ellen Digital Network, the internet-content arm of Ellen DeGeneres and her TV show, is continuing to mine to the internet for new talent — and is continuing to bring Hollywood celebs to digital projects.

On Monday, Ellen Digital Network announced a deal with Hannah Hart, a popular YouTube creator, comedian, foodie and author who has more than 5.3 million followers across platforms, for an as-yet untitled unscripted series.

The show will be centered on Hart coaching people with “love-related advice” to prepare the subjects for life-changing events like a marriage proposal. Last week, Studio71 announced an affiliation deal with Hart where she joins longtime collaborators Grace Helbig and Mamrie Hart (no relation).

In addition, DeGeneres and Kristen Bell announced season 2 of “Momsplaining,” Bell’s comedic take on mastering motherhood. The six-episode season 1 has generated more than 100 million views since premiering in January, across the ellentube app, ellentube.com, Ellen’s YouTube channel and Facebook Watch. Season 2 of “Momsplaining” is sponsored by the Johnson’s Baby brand of Johnson & Johnson.

The announcements were part of Ellen Digital Network’s presentation Monday for advertisers. EDN isn’t officially part of IAB’s Digital Content NewFronts lineup but timed the event to coincide with the weeklong series.

Other news from Ellen Digital Network included:

“#BeeKind,” an Instagram series starring actress Beth Behrs (“2 Broke Girls”) in partnership with General Mills’ Cheerios brand to showcase how bees contribute to daily life. The series will post on Ellen’s Instagram account (@theellenshow) in May 2018;

A partnership with digital-media company ATTN: to create an animated series that “brings awareness to pressing, timely issues of our culture”;

“FANtastic,” an original digital series that connects Ellen’s celebrity friends with their own idols;

“tWitch Please… Help Me Dance!”, an original digital series featuring Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a DJ and hip-hop dancer who’s been featured on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” lending his skills and teaching people around the country how to dance; and

An overall content deal with viral-video sensation Kalen Allen, whom DeGeneres discovered after seeing his “Kalen Reacts” videos reviewing online recipes.

Ellen Digital Network is part of Ellen Digital Ventures, a joint venture between DeGeneres and Warner Bros. Digital Networks. Founded in 2014, Ellen Digital Ventures is led GM Michael Riley, formerly president of Disney’s ABC Family (now known as Freeform), who works alongside “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” executive producers.