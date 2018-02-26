Ellen DeGeneres’ Digital Business Taps Ex-Disney Exec Michael Riley as General Manager

Michael Riley is the new general manager of Ellen Digital Ventures, a joint initiative between talk-show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres and Warner Bros. Digital Networks.

Riley takes over the role from Jill Braff, who departed Ellen Digital Ventures last summer and joined digital-media and commerce company Brit + Co. last month as president.

Riley formerly was president of Disney’s ABC Family (now known as Freeform). Most recently, he served as president and CEO of KCETLink Media Group, the independent public-media organization serving Southern California. Prior to joining Disney in 2008 as GM of Radio Disney, Riley worked for Turner as SVP and GM for Europe, the Middle East and Africa and VP of business development for Europe.

Riley will report to the Ellen Digital Ventures board, working alongside “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” executive producers Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner and Kevin A. Leman II. He’s responsible for leading the strategic vision and management of Ellen’s digital businesses, which include all owned-and-operated sites and apps, all related social media activity from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” EDV’s digital content studio, and Ellen’s digital games business.

“Michael is a smart, thoughtful and strategic leader,” said Craig Hunegs, president of Warner Bros. Digital Networks and WB Television Group’s president of business and strategy. “His strong track record evolving businesses and digital expertise make him an invaluable part of Ellen and Warner Bros. Digital Networks, and we’re thrilled to have him join the team.”

Riley holds an MBA from the U.K.’s London Business School and an bachelor of arts degree from the University of Western Ontario in Canada.