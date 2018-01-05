‘Dunkirk’ Takes Top Spot on Disc Sales Chart

After debuting at No. 2 a week earlier, Warner’s “Dunkirk” in its second week moved into the top spot on the NPD VideoScan First Alert sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales charts, the week ended Dec. 30, displacing Universal Pictures’ “Despicable Me 3,” which had been the top title the previous three weeks.

“Dunkirk” also maintained the top spot on the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart, having debuted at No. 1 the week before.

Overall, following “Despicable Me 3” at No. 2 were Fox’s “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” moving up a spot to No. 3 and Warner’s “The Lego Ninjago Movie” dropping a spot to No. 4. The top newcomer was 20th Century Fox’s “The Mountain Between Us,” a drama starring Idris Elba and Kate Winslet that debuted at No. 5 after a $30.3 million run at the domestic box office.

The top five on the Blu-ray chart were unchanged from the previous week: Lining up behind “Dunkirk” were “Despicable Me 3” at No. 2, “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” at No. 3, “The Lego Ninjago Movie” at No. 4 and Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Homecoming” at No. 5. “Mountain Between Us” was No. 6, with Blu-ray accounting for 48% of its total unit sales.

Related AFI Awards Salute 'Dunkirk,' 'The Post,' 'Game of Thrones' Producers Guild Awards: 'Get Out,' 'Wonder Woman' Among Film Nominees

On Media Play News’ rental chart for the week ended Dec. 31, “Dunkirk” moved up to No. 1, pushing “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” to No. 2.

Sony Pictures’ “Flatliners” remake debuted as the No. 3 rental, followed by “The Lego Ninjago Movie” at No. 4 after coming off a week-long holdback at Redbox rental kiosks. Universal’s “Atomic Blonde” slipped to No. 5.

John Latchem is Managing Editor of Media Play News.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 12/30/17:

1. Dunkirk

2. Despicable Me 3

3. Kingsman: The Golden Circle

4. The Lego Ninjago Movie

5. The Mountain Between Us (new)

6. Game of Thrones: The Complete Seventh Season

7. Spider-Man: Homecoming

8. Wonder Woman

9. Jeepers Creepers 3

10. Cars 3

11. Flatliners (2017) (new)

12. American Assassin

13. Brawl in Cell Block 99 (new)

14. The Hitman’s Bodyguard

15. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

16. Star Wars: The Force Awakens

17. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

18. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

19. Home Alone

20. Atomic Blonde

Top 10 Media Play News rental chart for the week ended 12/31/17:

1. Dunkirk

2. Kingsman: The Golden Circle

3. Flatliners (2017) (new)

4. The Lego Ninjago Movie

5. Atomic Blonde

6. The Hitman’s Bodyguard

7. Kidnap

8. American Assassin

9. Girls Trip

10. Logan Lucky

For complete sales and rental charts, visit MediaPlayNews.com.