Awesomeness’ DreamWorksTV Comes to Amazon Prime, Its First Streaming Move Beyond YouTube

Awesomeness has launched DreamWorksTV on Amazon Channels, stocking the kid-focused channel with several new shows available exclusively on the ecommerce giant’s video service.

It’s the first time DreamWorksTV is expanding to a new internet distribution platform beyond YouTube, where it launched in 2014. DreamWorksTV on Amazon Channels is $4.99 monthly after a seven-day free trial period for members of Prime, the free-shipping program that’s $99 per year (or $12.99 per month). The channel is targeted at viewers aged 6-12.

DreamWorksTV will present original series available exclusively on Amazon Channels throughout the year, with new episodes premiering every week. New shows exclusive to DreamworksTV on Amazon Channels include “Schneck & Eck Crack the Case,” “Action Figures in Action,” “Secret Agent Challenge” and “Neighborhood Super Watch.”

“As we continue to grow the DreamWorksTV brand, this is an exciting step for us to explore revenue streams and brand engagement across platforms,” Birk Rawlings, head of DreamWorksTV, said in announcing the partnership.

DreamWorksTV’s YouTube channel has more than 3.7 million subscribers. To date, DreamWorksTV has produced more than 100 original live-action and animated series, with content spanning comedy, life hacks, music and gaming. Its most popular shows include “Life Hacks for Kids” and “Junk Drawer Magic,” which each average over 1 million views per week on YouTube.

Awesomeness is majority-owned by Comcast’s NBCUniversal — which acquired DreamWorks Animation in 2016 — with minority stakes held by Verizon and Hearst.

