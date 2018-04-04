DramaFever Adds ‘The Bachelorette’ Past Seasons in Exclusive Deal, Names Rena Liu New GM

Warner Bros. Digital Networks has named Rena Liu as general manager of DramaFever, and in one of her first moves as GM she’s bringing four past seasons of “The Bachelorette” exclusively to the subscription-streaming service.

DramaFever, which has focused on Korean TV shows and movies, is launching “DramaFever Journeys,” a curated selection of unscripted programming centered entirely around relationships and romance.

As part of that, starting Wednesday, DramaFever customers will be able to exclusively stream all episodes of reality dating series “The Bachelorette” seasons 8, 10, 11, and 12. Hosted by Chris Harrison, “The Bachelorette” is produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Television.

In addition, DramaFever is adding “The Bachelorette Australia” season 3, available for the first time on demand in the U.S. The shows come to DramaFever through a licensing agreement with corporate cousin Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

Liu reports to Patty Hirsch, formerly a top digital exec at Time Inc. who joined as general manager of Warner Bros. Digital Labs last month. In addition, Seung Bak, formerly CEO of DramaFever, will be leaving the company to pursue new opportunities.

Related Warner Bros. Digital Networks Taps Patty Hirsh to Head Streaming Group, DramaFever CEO Seung Bak to Exit ‘The Bachelor’: ABC Exec Reveals the Real Story Behind Arie’s Breakup and the Next ‘Bachelorette’

“Millions of fans have made DramaFever the leading destination for addictive rom-com content from Korea and across East Asia, and we are excited to welcome a whole new audience that love series that are just as addictive, romantic and funny as our beloved K-dramas,” said Liu.

As GM of DramaFever, Liu oversees all operations, including content, marketing, revenue and product at the SVOD service and leads business development and strategic growth for the company.

Liu joined DramaFever in 2015 as director of strategy and operations, and she assumed that role for the Warner Bros. Digital Labs group (which supports DramaFever and other services). Prior to DramaFever, she held a number of strategy and development roles at NBCUniversal across film, ad sales and cable entertainment divisions. Before NBCU, she was a consumer retail analyst at Goldman Sachs.

Warner Bros. acquired DramaFever from SoftBank in 2016. New York-based DramaFever first launched its service in 2009 and now offers the service to consumers across North and South America. Its content lineup of K-dramas is available in English, Spanish and Portuguese across a range of devices.

Watch a promo video for DramaFever Journeys, highlighting “The Bachelorette” full-season additions:

Pictured above: JoJo Fletcher in “The Bachelorette” season 12 finale