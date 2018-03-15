Drake Shows Up on Twitch, Breaks Live-Streaming Record

Drake dropped in to a Twitch gamer’s live-streaming channel on Wednesday night — and ended up busting the record for most concurrent viewers for a single creator the game-casting site.

The meeting between Drake, who recently released songs “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity,” and Twitch’s Ninja on the Amazon-owned service was a rare mashup of music and video-game worlds. In the multiplayer “Fortnite: Battle Royale” game, Drake and Ninja were joined by rapper Travis Scott and NFL player JuJu Smith-Schuster.

They played “Fortnite,” a third-person online multiplayer shooter and survival game, for four hours on Twitch — and attracted a peak of 628,000 concurrent viewers, setting a new milestone for viewers on an individual’s channel.

Twitch’s previous record for a single-channel stream was 388,000 concurrent viewers, while the Eleague Major: Boston last year set Twitch’s all-time record with 1.1 million concurrent viewers.

“Seeing a top gamer and musician come together on Twitch and unite their large and passionate communities is a cultural moment in terms of building awareness around the appeal of social video,” said Kate Jhaveri, SVP of marketing at Twitch. “And it’s only going to grow from here.”

Drake pulled a large number of followers to Twitch after he told his 36.8 million Twitter followers about playing “Fortnite” just before midnight Wednesday:

Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is set in a post-apocalyptic future where players have to scavenge for weapons and resources. Ninja posted highlight reel of the gameplay featuring Drake on Thursday morning: