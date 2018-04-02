Trump Lobs Another Threat at Amazon, Driving Down Ecommerce Giant’s Stock Again

Donald Trump continued his saber rattling against Amazon on Monday, leading the company’s stock to again take a hit.

Trump tweeted another vague threat that he would somehow make life more difficult for Amazon. The consensus among observers is that the main object of Trump’s ire is the Washington Post, which is owned by Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

Amazon shares fell as much as 4.5% in early trading Monday, a steeper drop than the markets, and representing a decline in Amazon’s market value of around $30 billion.

“Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon. THEY LOSE A FORTUNE, and this will be changed,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Also, our fully tax paying retailers are closing stores all over the country…not a level playing field!”

In tweets on Saturday, Trump groused that the U.S. Postal Service “will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars.” He also accused the “the Fake Washington Post” of being a lobbying arm for Amazon, without providing any facts to support the claim.

Experts say Trump’s attacks on Amazon over the U.S. Postal Service are not based on the facts. First of all, the USPS is not funded by American taxpayers.

Moreover, while the postal service has lost money for more than a decade, that is primarily because of federal mandates that the agency cover billions in pension and health-care costs. In fact, package deliveries through Amazon and other shippers are one of the areas that’s growing for the USPS.

Trump has long railed against Amazon and made explicit threats about taking punitive action against the Bezos-run empire. The Republican president launched his latest tirade against the company last Thursday, repeating accusations that Amazon does not paying enough in taxes; claiming that it’s somehow leaching money from the postal system money; and putting small retailers out of business. Amazon shares closed down 4.4% last Thursday, March 29, before recovering slightly Friday (up 1.1% for the day).

Both the USPS and Amazon have declined to comment on Trump’s outbursts.