Dominique Delport Named President of International and Chief Revenue Officer at Vice

Dominique Delport, the former global managing director at Havas Group and head of Vivendi Content, has been appointed Vice Media’s president of international and chief revenue officer. Variety first reported that Delport was in line to become Vice’s president of international earlier this month.

Delport will report directly to Nancy Dubuc, who has been tapped to take over as CEO of Vice Media from Shane Smith, the company’s co-founder. Delport brings vast experience across TV, digital and mobile, as well as operational and revenue expertise, to his new job.

As chief revenue officer and president of international at Vice, Delport will spearhead the generation of revenue across linear, mobile and digital, and oversee the company’s ongoing global expansion. He will work on revenue streams for Virtue as well as Vice’s in-house divisions that specialize in creating content, experiences and thought leadership for brands, agencies and publishers.

“Dom Delport is a true legend in the industry. His profound understanding of content both in the digital and terrestrial spheres is unparalleled,” Smith said in announcing Delport’s appointment Tuesday. “As the media landscape continues to change and shift, that knowledge will prove priceless going forward and help direct us in our mission to become the most relevant media organization for young people in the world. Dom also understands companies, agencies and large brands better than anyone else out there. He’s a brand whisperer that understands the crucial intersection of content and platform.”

Related Senior Vivendi Executive Dominique Delport to Be Named Vice Media's Chief of International (EXCLUSIVE) Vice Media Confirms Nancy Dubuc as CEO, Shane Smith Moves to Executive Chairman

Delport, who was a driving force at both Vivendi and Havas, where he supervised all brands, commercial, consumer and research across 126 markets, described Vice Media as an “iconic and inspirational company.”

“Few media brands in the world have that strong DNA and global appeal. The role fits like a glove, as it unites all of my passions – journalism, content creation, digital and international business development,” Delport said, adding that “the young generation is demanding, and we will deliver for them.”

Delport is expected to lead Vice’s efforts to roll out its offerings and digital platforms beyond its first 40 territories. Vice will also strive to “invent new ways to connect and engage these audiences,” he said.

A highly knowledgeable and even data-obsessed executive, Delport spent 17 years at global advertising group Havas and entertainment group Vivendi. One of his most significant achievements during that time was the launch of Studio Plus, a service featuring mobile-native short-format series, which attracted more than 5 million subscribers across five countries and was shortlisted for two international Emmy Awards in its first 18 months.

Delport’s appointment is part of a change in leadership at Vice as it struggles to emerge from a tumultuous period. The company is in the process of revamping its corporate culture after Vice executives on both sides of the Atlantic were hit with sexual harassment allegations.