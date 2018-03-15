Social-Media Stars The Dobre Brothers Sign With CAA

Social-media star siblings the Dobre Brothers have signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

The four brothers — Lucas, Marcus, Cyrus and Darius — have gained a global following with their backflips, dance moves, comedy, stunts and original music (including songs “You Know You Lit” and “Bumpin'”). The Dobre Brothers are sons of Romanian gymnast and Olympic medalist Aurelia Dobre.

The L.A.-based bros have more than 18 million followers across social platforms, including 2.3 million subscribers on their main YouTube channel while 19-year-old twins Lucas and Marcus have more than 7.3 million on YouTube. Lucas and Marcus became popular on the now-defunct Vine and were founding members of Jake Paul’s Team 10 social-media “label” before leaving.

CAA will work to create opportunities for the Dobre Brothers in all areas, including TV, motion pictures, touring, digital distribution and partnerships, endorsements, personal appearances, and publishing.

The Dobre twins have appeared on Disney Channel’s “Bizaardvark” and last fall the four brothers appeared at the WE Day event at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City to promote AT&T’s Later Haters anti-bullying initiative.

The Dobre Brothers continue to be managed by Brian Sokolik of Fullscreen (which signed the foursome last year) and attorneys Ryan Pastorek and Melissa Fox of Hansen Jacobson.