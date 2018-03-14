Disney Reorganizes Divisions, Creates Dedicated Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Unit

Disney announced a reorganization of the company into four segments, which will include a newly created direct-to-consumer division to house the conglomerate’s portfolio of streaming businesses.

Kevin Mayer, who has served as Disney’s chief strategy officer since 2015, will head Disney’s new Direct-to-Consumer and International business segment as chairman. That will encompass ESPN+, slated to launch in the spring of 2018, and the Disney-branded streaming service (as yet unnamed) set for a late-2019 launch. Mayer also will oversee BAMTech, the streaming-infrastructure company founded by Major League Baseball in which Disney owns a majority stake.

In addition, Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, will assume additional responsibility for all of Disney’s consumer products operations globally, including licensing and Disney stores, as chairman of the newly reorganized Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products business segment. That comes after Disney named Jimmy Pitaro, who was previously head of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media, as president of ESPN.

Variety first reported last week that Disney was considering moving DCPI under Chapek’s purview.

Disney Media Networks and the studio businesses will remain “virtually the same,” according to the company. Disney Media Networks, which includes ABC, ABC News, ESPN and Disney’s other cable channels, is co-chaired by Ben Sherwood, president, Disney-ABC Television Group, and Pitaro. Alan Horn remains chairman of The Walt Disney Studios.

