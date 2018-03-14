You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Disney Reorganizes Divisions, Creates Dedicated Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Unit

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
disney-logo

Disney announced a reorganization of the company into four segments, which will include a newly created direct-to-consumer division to house the conglomerate’s portfolio of streaming businesses.

Kevin Mayer, who has served as Disney’s chief strategy officer since 2015, will head Disney’s new Direct-to-Consumer and International business segment as chairman. That will encompass ESPN+, slated to launch in the spring of 2018, and the Disney-branded streaming service (as yet unnamed) set for a late-2019 launch. Mayer also will oversee BAMTech, the streaming-infrastructure company founded by Major League Baseball in which Disney owns a majority stake.

In addition, Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, will assume additional responsibility for all of Disney’s consumer products operations globally, including licensing and Disney stores, as chairman of the newly reorganized Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products business segment. That comes after Disney named Jimmy Pitaro, who was previously head of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media, as president of ESPN.

Variety first reported last week that Disney was considering moving DCPI under Chapek’s purview.

Disney Media Networks and the studio businesses will remain “virtually the same,” according to the company. Disney Media Networks, which includes ABC, ABC News, ESPN and Disney’s other cable channels, is co-chaired by Ben Sherwood, president, Disney-ABC Television Group, and Pitaro. Alan Horn remains chairman of The Walt Disney Studios.

More to come

More Biz

  • Moms in Film Childcare

    Moms-in-Film Finds Parenting Solutions for Industry Workers With Long Hours

    Disney announced a reorganization of the company into four segments, which will include a newly created direct-to-consumer division to house the conglomerate’s portfolio of streaming businesses. Kevin Mayer, who has served as Disney’s chief strategy officer since 2015, will head Disney’s new Direct-to-Consumer and International business segment as chairman. That will encompass ESPN+, slated to […]

  • disney-logo

    Disney Reorganizes Divisions, Creates Dedicated Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Unit

    Disney announced a reorganization of the company into four segments, which will include a newly created direct-to-consumer division to house the conglomerate’s portfolio of streaming businesses. Kevin Mayer, who has served as Disney’s chief strategy officer since 2015, will head Disney’s new Direct-to-Consumer and International business segment as chairman. That will encompass ESPN+, slated to […]

  • Miley Cyrus

    Miley Cyrus Hit With $300 Million Lawsuit Alleging Copyright Infringement (Listen)

    Disney announced a reorganization of the company into four segments, which will include a newly created direct-to-consumer division to house the conglomerate’s portfolio of streaming businesses. Kevin Mayer, who has served as Disney’s chief strategy officer since 2015, will head Disney’s new Direct-to-Consumer and International business segment as chairman. That will encompass ESPN+, slated to […]

  • Arts Advocates Optimistic About NEA Funding

    Arts Advocates Optimistic About NEA Funding Despite Trump's Call for Cuts

    Disney announced a reorganization of the company into four segments, which will include a newly created direct-to-consumer division to house the conglomerate’s portfolio of streaming businesses. Kevin Mayer, who has served as Disney’s chief strategy officer since 2015, will head Disney’s new Direct-to-Consumer and International business segment as chairman. That will encompass ESPN+, slated to […]

  • Disney-Junior-dance-party

    Disney’s New Potty Pitch Turns Bathroom Run Into a Commercial Enterprise

    Disney announced a reorganization of the company into four segments, which will include a newly created direct-to-consumer division to house the conglomerate’s portfolio of streaming businesses. Kevin Mayer, who has served as Disney’s chief strategy officer since 2015, will head Disney’s new Direct-to-Consumer and International business segment as chairman. That will encompass ESPN+, slated to […]

  • Carolyn McCall ITV CEO

    British TV Companies Join Forces to Fight U.S. FAANGs

    Disney announced a reorganization of the company into four segments, which will include a newly created direct-to-consumer division to house the conglomerate’s portfolio of streaming businesses. Kevin Mayer, who has served as Disney’s chief strategy officer since 2015, will head Disney’s new Direct-to-Consumer and International business segment as chairman. That will encompass ESPN+, slated to […]

  • Stephen Hawking Dead

    Stephen Hawking, Theoretical Physicist and Author, Dies at 76

    Disney announced a reorganization of the company into four segments, which will include a newly created direct-to-consumer division to house the conglomerate’s portfolio of streaming businesses. Kevin Mayer, who has served as Disney’s chief strategy officer since 2015, will head Disney’s new Direct-to-Consumer and International business segment as chairman. That will encompass ESPN+, slated to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad