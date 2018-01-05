Disney’s Ben Sherwood, AMC’s Charlie Collier to Headline Variety’s Entertainment Summit at CES

Variety has announced that it has extended its Entertainment Summit at CES on Jan. 10 at the Aria in Las Vegas to a full day. Among those slated to present are Disney Media Networks co-chair/ABC-Disney president Ben Sherwood, AMC president Charlie Collier, Awesomeness worldwide head of distribution Rebecca Glashow and Oath CEO Tim Armstrong.

Executives from companies including Verizon, YouTube, Nissan, Spotify, Volvo, Turner, BuzzFeed, Amazon, Live Nation, Discovery, Disney Interactive Media, Facebook, WWE, Condé Nast Entertainment, CNN and MediaLink will discuss topics including brand storytelling, audience engagement, streaming entertainment and hitmaking at the annual summit.

“CES provides the perfect platform for Variety to continue the conversation about how technology is transforming the entertainment industry,” said Variety’s co-editor-in-chief Andrew Wallenstein. “We look forward to our new expanded format of a full day to allow a deeper dive into this important topic.”

Wallenstein will moderate the headliner conversations with Sherwood, Glashow, Collier and “The Walking Dead” actor Norman Reedus. PwC Partner Todd Supplee will moderate the Future of TV session, which includes Maggie Suniewick, president, Digital Enterprises, NBCUniversal; Brian Sullivan, president and chief operating officer, Fox Networks Group, among other panelists. Additional participants include Joel Stillerman, chief content officer, Hulu; André Kudelski, chairman and CEO, NAGRA; Walt Horstman, SVP, GM, advanced media and advertising, TiVo; Shahrzad Rafati, founder and CEO, BroadbandTV; Matt Derella, VP, global client solutions, Twitter; and Eric Edge, head of global marketing communications and industry relations, Pinterest.

The summit runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Aria Level 1, Bristlecone 4 and is free for registered attendees. For a complete agenda, go to variety.com/varietyces. CES, formerly an acronym for the Consumer Electronics Show, is organized by the Consumer Technology Association.

