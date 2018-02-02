Discovery, ProSiebenSat.1 Hire Google Executive to Run 7TV Streaming Service

Alexandar Vassilev has left Google for 7TV, the free German streaming service operated by Discovery and German media giant ProSiebenSat.1. As CEO of 7TV, Vassilev will oversee the growth of the service, which rolled out last year. The new 7TV boss had a decade-long career at Google in the U.S., most recently as product manager for Google Search, the company’s most profitable product.

Discovery and ProSieben expanded the 7TV service last October and as part of that ongoing process will show some soccer coverage from sister service Eurosport. The ad-supported OTT service has content from a range of brands including ProSieben, DMAX and TLC.

7TV viewers will also have access to Olympic Winter Games coverage through TLC, which will be showing some of the biggest events including figure skating, short track speed skating and snowboarding.

Michael Lang heads up digital for Discovery Networks International. “Our ambition to build a world class platform is underscored with the hiring of Alexandar Vassilev and his digital pedigree in building world-class products, which will drive an aggressive consumer-first blueprint for our OTT business,” he said. “His decision to join and leave Google, also shows how much he believes in the potential.”

“I’m excited to lead the growth and evolution of our mobile and OTT video streaming service in Germany,” Vassilev added. “By bringing together two major media brands, strong content and all the potential of this new service, my ambition is to build an unrivalled direct-to-consumer brand.”