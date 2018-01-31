Amid Satellite TV Drop, DirecTV Now Streaming Service Hits 1.2 Million Subscribers

DirecTV Now racked up nearly 1.2 million subscribers by the end of 2017, a little over a year after AT&T launched the internet pay-TV service.

Meanwhile, DirecTV’s traditional satellite service continued to slip: It lost a net 147,000 customers in the fourth quarter of 2017, the third straight quarter the sub base declined. AT&T’s U-verse TV service also continued to shed customers, dropping 60,000 subs in Q4.

As of the end of 2017, AT&T had 25.2 million video subscribers in the U.S., down 1.1% versus 25.5 million a year earlier (and a decline from 25.08 million at the close of Q3 2017). AT&T released the numbers in reporting Q4 2017 results.

The telco cited competition from traditional pay-TV rivals and over-the-top video services for the decline in DirecTV satellite and U-verse TV subs in Q4. That comes after AT&T had told analysts it expected the traditional pay-TV segment to show positive growth in the last three months of 2017.

This spring, AT&T plans to launch the next generation of its OTT platform, which will include cloud DVR, a third concurrent stream for DirecTV Now (up from two currently), and user-interface enhancements, chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson told analysts on AT&T’s earnings call Wednesday. Before the end of 2018, AT&T plans to launch a “home-centric” version of the OTT service, with an in-home connected-TV set-top.

DirecTV Now had 787,000 subs at the end of Q3, after launching in late 2016 and experiencing some early technical glitches.

Separately, AT&T’s deal to acquire Time Warner remains pending the outcome of the Justice Department’s lawsuit to block the deal. The DOJ has argued the transaction would be anticompetitive, and the case is set to go to trial March 19.

“We were obviously surprised when the U.S. government tried to block the merger,” Stephenson told analysts, reiterating the company’s point that Time Warner is a vertical acquisition with businesses that don’t compete with AT&T’s other units. He said AT&T expects to prevail in the court case.

Overall, AT&T financial results beat Wall Street expectations. The company reported Q4 revenue of $41.7 billion, down 0.4% year over year because of declines in legacy wireline, wireless services and U.S. video.

AT&T’s Q4 net income was $19 billion, versus $2.4 billion in Q4 of 2016, reflecting a benefit from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were 78 cents compared with 66 cents in the year-earlier quarter.