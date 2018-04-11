You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Digital Network Brat Adds 3 New Original Series

Daniel Holloway

Total Eclipse

Digital network Brat has given series orders to three new original shows.

Starring Ariel Martin, “Baby Doll Records” charts the genesis of an underground record label. With more than 25 million Musical.ly subscribers and 8 million Instagram followers, Martin was named to Time magazine’s “25 Most Influential People on the Internet” list. She is joined in the cast by Nina Lu (Disney’s “Bunk’d”), Lauren Giraldo (Go90’s “Lauren Against the Internet”), Aidan Alexander (“A Cowgirl’s Story”) and make-up artist Matthew RC Taylor. The series is written by Annie Stamell and directed by Nayip Ramos.

“Boss Cheer” stars Tessa Brooks and Tristan Tales and takes place in the world of competitive cheerleading. Brooks and Tales play new coaches of an embattled cheer squad on the national circuit. Rounding out the cast are Sofie Dossi (“America’s Got Talent”), Sarah Reasons (“Dance Moms”), Nicole Laeno (“Dance-Off Juniors”), and Bianca Treger. The series is written and directed by Carlyn Hudson.

“Dirt” stars Taylor Holder and tells the story of an aspiring teen motocross racer. Kalani Hilliker (“Dance Moms”), Carson Lueders (Ace from Brat’s “Chicken Girls”) and Lilia Buckingham also star. The series is directed by Will Slocombe and written by Sam Jarvis.

“These new original series are exciting additions to our growing slate of ‘Must See T.V.’ for Gen-Z,” said Brat’s Rob Fishman

Founded by Rob Fishman — who previously started Niche, a digital marketing company acquired by Twitter — and Darren Lachtman, Brat is backed by Lerer Hippeau Ventures, Shari Redstone’s Advancit Capital, and the Chernin Group.

    Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in Netflix Drama 'The Spy'

    Tig Notaro Joins 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 2

    Leslie Moonves Under Pressure at CBS Amid Rumors of Pending Shakeup by Shari Redstone

    TV Ratings: 'Roseanne' Stays on Top With 13.5 Million Viewers

    Could CBS-Viacom Strife Cause Leslie Moonves to Walk Away?

    Digital Network Brat Adds 3 New Original Series

    MipTV: Beta Film Sells 'Babylon Berlin' to Africa, India

