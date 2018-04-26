Extreme-Sports YouTube Creator DevinSuperTramp Signs Content Deal With Whistle Sports

DevinSuperTramp, the nom de internet of extreme-sports and adventure filmmaker Devin Graham, has signed on with Whistle Sports as a creator to work on branded content.

Under the pact, Whistle Sports — which curates and distributes sports-related content to a youth-targeted audience — will also work with Graham on developing longer-form, original programming. Previously, DevinSuperTramp was affiliated with Fullscreen’s creator network.

Graham, 34, first launched his YouTube channel, devinsupertramp, in 2010. To date, his channel has generated more than 1 billion views and attracted 4.9 million subscribers. DevinSuperTramp has a total social reach of nearly 9 million followers with 25 million total views across platforms per month.

“I’m always thinking about putting out the most creative, interesting content,” Graham said in a statement. “I’m thrilled that Whistle Sports is going to be a supportive partner that allows me to realize my vision and use my passion to create.”

John West, founder and CEO of Whistle Sports, said the startup has worked with Graham “on a few amazing projects” over the past couple of years. “Now we are really thrilled to officially be partnered with him and his team to create even more,” he said. “Combining Devin’s remarkable creativity and production talent with our brand and content partners really creates a unique and special product.”

One of the past projects Graham and Whistle Sports collaborated on was “World’s Longest Touchdown Catch!,” a 2016 Super Bowl commercial for Pepsi and Papa John’s Pizza, featuring Joe Montana lobbing a pass out of an airplane to a team of skydiving football players.

The company was particularly drawn to Graham because of his track record for producing viral content for some of the world’s biggest brands. He’s worked on campaigns for sponsors including Ford, Mountain Dew, Intel, Ubisoft, Red Bull, Motorola, Gillette, Hasbro, DirectTV and Nickelodeon. Graham is repped by the Gersh Agency.

Currently, Whistle Sports’ creator network comprises over 500 creators. Those include partnerships with Dude Perfect, The F2, Nitro Circus, FaZe Clan, Team Edge and Guinness World Records.

Whistle Sports targets “post-millennial” males with a range of user-generated content and scripted shows. The New York-based company’s investors include WndrCo, the mobile-video holding company co-founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg; NBC Sports; Tegna; Sky Sports; and John Malone’s Liberty Global.