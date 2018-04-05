‘Despacito’ Sets YouTube Record as First Video to 5 Billion Views

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Despacito Luis Fonsi Daddy Yankee
CREDIT: Courtesy of YouTube

Luis Fonsi’s global hit “Despacito” has broken a new digital record.

The official video of the catchy Spanish-language track, featuring Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee, on Wednesday surpassed 5 billion views on YouTube — becoming the first video in the platform’s history to hit that watermark.

Note that it’s not the version of “Despacito” with Justin Bieber; the official video of that remix sits at a mere 7.6 million views. The song, whose title means “slowly” in English, is basically an ode to the pleasures of protracted lovemaking.

“Despacito” claimed the title as most-viewed YouTube video of all-time last August, and was No. 1 on YouTube’s ranking of music videos for 2017. The music video, released by Universal Music Latino, was directed by Carlos Perez and shot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in December 2016.

Until last year, the most-viewed YouTube video had been South Korea’s Psy for “Gangnam Style.” Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” featuring Charlie Puth topped “Gangnam Style” in July 2017 — before “Despacito” took the crown the following month.

Fonsi, in a recent interview with Variety, explained that he awoke one morning in 2015 with the song stuck in his head. “I was home with my family and I woke up one morning with this idea,” the Puerto Rican pop star said. “I grabbed my guitar and ran into the studio. I had a clear picture of how I heard it in my head and I jotted down as much as I could.”

Adding Daddy Yankee to the track “made the song explode,” according to Fonsi, while the subsequent remix featuring Bieber helped it reach an even wider audience.

Fonsi shares “Despacito” writing credits with Erika Ender, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber along with co-producers Andres Torres and Mauricio Rengifo. It has won several awards, including song of the year and record of the year at the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards.

More Digital

  • Despacito Luis Fonsi Daddy Yankee

    'Despacito' Sets YouTube Record as First Video to 5 Billion Views

    Luis Fonsi’s global hit “Despacito” has broken a new digital record. The official video of the catchy Spanish-language track, featuring Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee, on Wednesday surpassed 5 billion views on YouTube — becoming the first video in the platform’s history to hit that watermark. Note that it’s not the version of “Despacito” with […]

  • Blockchain Network Treeti Partners With Independent

    Blockchain Network Treeti Partners With Independent Filmmaker Project

    Luis Fonsi’s global hit “Despacito” has broken a new digital record. The official video of the catchy Spanish-language track, featuring Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee, on Wednesday surpassed 5 billion views on YouTube — becoming the first video in the platform’s history to hit that watermark. Note that it’s not the version of “Despacito” with […]

  • YouTube shooting

    YouTube Shooter Never Entered Building, Google Vows to Increase Security

    Luis Fonsi’s global hit “Despacito” has broken a new digital record. The official video of the catchy Spanish-language track, featuring Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee, on Wednesday surpassed 5 billion views on YouTube — becoming the first video in the platform’s history to hit that watermark. Note that it’s not the version of “Despacito” with […]

  • Mark Zuckerberg Facebook

    Facebook CEO Commits to Bringing European Privacy Changes to All Users

    Luis Fonsi’s global hit “Despacito” has broken a new digital record. The official video of the catchy Spanish-language track, featuring Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee, on Wednesday surpassed 5 billion views on YouTube — becoming the first video in the platform’s history to hit that watermark. Note that it’s not the version of “Despacito” with […]

  • A trading post sports the Spotify

    Spotify Shares Hit by Selloff Day After IPO, but Stock Rebounds to Close Down 3.2%

    Luis Fonsi’s global hit “Despacito” has broken a new digital record. The official video of the catchy Spanish-language track, featuring Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee, on Wednesday surpassed 5 billion views on YouTube — becoming the first video in the platform’s history to hit that watermark. Note that it’s not the version of “Despacito” with […]

  • Cambridge Analytica's sign at offices in

    Facebook Says Info on Up to 87 Million Users Was 'Improperly' Shared With Cambridge Analytica

    Luis Fonsi’s global hit “Despacito” has broken a new digital record. The official video of the catchy Spanish-language track, featuring Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee, on Wednesday surpassed 5 billion views on YouTube — becoming the first video in the platform’s history to hit that watermark. Note that it’s not the version of “Despacito” with […]

  • Star Wars Production Ireland

    Global Box Office Hits Record $40.6 Billion in 2017; U.S. Attendance Lowest in 23 Years

    Luis Fonsi’s global hit “Despacito” has broken a new digital record. The official video of the catchy Spanish-language track, featuring Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee, on Wednesday surpassed 5 billion views on YouTube — becoming the first video in the platform’s history to hit that watermark. Note that it’s not the version of “Despacito” with […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad