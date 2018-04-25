Deletefacebook Didn’t Happen: Facebook Grows Users in Q1, Beats Earnings Estimates

’s users aren’t abandoning the company after all — or at least they weren’t during the first three months of this year. The company was able to grow its number of daily active users to an average of 1.45 billion in March, when news of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal first broke. That’s up from 1.40 billion daily active users on average in December.

Notably, its number of daily active users in the U.S. and Canada also grew to 185 million, after it had slightly declined to 184 million in December.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg seemed to acknowledge the fact that usage wasn’t affected by the backlash in a statement included in its Q1 earnings release. “Despite facing important challenges, our community and business are off to a strong start in 2018,” he said, but also cautioned: “We are taking a broader view of our responsibility and investing to make sure our services are used for good. But we also need to keep building new tools to help people connect, strengthen our communities, and bring the world closer together.”

Facebook had 2.20 billion monthly active users at the end of March, up from 2.13 billion at the end of December, and significantly higher than the 1.94 billion it ended Q1 of 2017 with.

The company revealed these numbers as part of its Q1 2018 earnings release, which also showed it once again surpassing the expectations of analysts.

Facebook generated $11.97 billion in revenue during the first quarter of 2018, compared to $8.03 billion during the same quarter in 2017. The company’s net income for the quarter was $4.99 billion, compared to $3.06 billion in Q1 of 2017. Diluted earnings per share came in at $1.69, compared to $1.04 the year before.

Analysts had expected $11.41 billion in revenue, and earnings of $1.36 per share. Investors reacted to the news by sending Facebook’s stock up close to 5 percent in after-hours trading.

One minor sore spot in Wednesday’s release: The company’s non-advertising revenue, which includes the sale of Oculus Rift headsets, declined year-over-year, from $175 million to $171 million.

Developing.