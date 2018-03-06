‘Death Wish’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, MGM claims the top spot in spending with “Death Wish.”
Ads placed for the action film had an estimated media value of $8.08 million through Sunday for 1,675 national ad airings on 36 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Feb. 26 through Mar. 4. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) MGM prioritized network-specific spend across CBS, NBC and Comedy Central, and show-specific spend across The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Office and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
Just behind “Death Wish” in second place: Walt Disney Pictures’ “A Wrinkle in Time,” which saw 951 national ad airings across 36 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.67 million.
TV ad placements for Entertainment Studios’ “The Hurricane Heist” (EMV: $5.2 million), Universal Pictures’ “Pacific Rim Uprising” ($4.76 million) and Twentieth Century Fox’s “Red Sparrow” ($4.55 million) round out the chart.
Notably, “Pacific Rim Uprising” had the best iSpot Attention Index (105) in the ranking, getting 5% fewer interruptions for its ads than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$8.08M – Death Wish
$5.67M – A Wrinkle in Time
$5.2M – The Hurricane Heist
$4.76M – Pacific Rim Uprising
$4.55M – Red Sparrow
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 02/26/2018 and 03/04/2018.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than seven million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.