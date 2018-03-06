‘Death Wish’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, MGM claims the top spot in spending with “Death Wish.”

Ads placed for the action film had an estimated media value of $8.08 million through Sunday for 1,675 national ad airings on 36 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Feb. 26 through Mar. 4. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) MGM prioritized network-specific spend across CBS, NBC and Comedy Central, and show-specific spend across The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Office and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Just behind “Death Wish” in second place: Walt Disney Pictures’ “A Wrinkle in Time,” which saw 951 national ad airings across 36 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.67 million.

TV ad placements for Entertainment Studios’ “The Hurricane Heist” (EMV: $5.2 million), Universal Pictures’ “Pacific Rim Uprising” ($4.76 million) and Twentieth Century Fox’s “Red Sparrow” ($4.55 million) round out the chart.

Related 'A Wrinkle in Time': Watch Ava DuVernay's Speech on First Day of Filming Box Office: 'Black Panther' Tops $500 Million, Dominates 'Red Sparrow,' 'Death Wish'

Notably, “Pacific Rim Uprising” had the best iSpot Attention Index (105) in the ranking, getting 5% fewer interruptions for its ads than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).