‘Deadpool 2’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending Again

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Deadpool 2.” (It previously topped our April 23 chart.)

Ads placed for the superhero sequel had an estimated media value of $4.55 million through Sunday for 765 national ad airings on 27 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from April 30 through May 6. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox prioritized spend across networks including Fox, TNT and ABC, and during programming such as NBA Basketball, Empire and Fear the Walking Dead.

Just behind “Deadpool 2” in second place: MGM’s “Overboard,” which saw 1,022 national ad airings across 24 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.02 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Breaking In” (EMV: $3.93 million), Lucasfilm’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” ($3.92 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Life of the Party” ($3.53 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Solo: A Star Wars Story” has the best iSpot Attention Index (126) in the ranking, getting 26% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

