‘Deadpool 2’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Deadpool 2.”

Ads placed for the superhero film had an estimated media value of $5.83 million through Sunday for 1,123 national ad airings on 34 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from April 16-22. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Comedy Central and TNT, and during programming such as NBA Basketball, The Voice and Scandal.

Just behind “Deadpool 2” in second place: Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” which saw 868 national ad airings across 38 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.45 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Breaking In” (EMV: $2.95 million), Warner Bros.’ “Life of the Party” ($2.23 million), and STX Entertainment’s “I Feel Pretty” ($2.08 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Breaking In” has the best iSpot Attention Index (149) in the ranking, getting 49% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).