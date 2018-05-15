‘Deadpool 2’ Once Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

af0212_pubstill_01_R – Ryan Reynolds stars as Deadpool in Twentieth Century Fox’s DEADPOOL 2. Photo Credit: Courtesy Twentieth Century Fox.
CREDIT: Photo Credit: Courtesy Twentieth

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Deadpool 2” for the second week in a row.  

Ads placed for the superhero sequel had an estimated media value of $4.65 million through Sunday for 1,036 national ad airings on 31 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from May 7-13. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox prioritized reaching a sports-loving audience, with budget allocated during programming such as NBA Basketball and NHL Hockey, and across networks including TNT, ABC and NBC Sports.

Just behind “Deadpool 2” in second place: Warner Bros.’ “Life of the Party,” which saw 637 national ad airings across 42 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.11 million.

TV ad placements for Lucasfilm’s’ “Solo: A Star Wars Story” (EMV: $3.67 million), Global Road’s “Show Dogs” ($3.08 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Ocean’s 8” ($3.05 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Show Dogs” has the best iSpot Attention Index (116) in the ranking, getting 16% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$4.65M – Deadpool 2

Impressions: 245,880,236
Attention Score: 93.18
Attention Index: 95
National Airings: 1,036
Networks: 31
Most Spend On: TNT, ABC
Creative Versions: 27
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $16.38M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 04/16/18

$4.11M – Life of the Party

Impressions: 279,346,555
Attention Score: 90.10
Attention Index: 65
National Airings: 637
Networks: 42
Most Spend On: ABC, TNT
Creative Versions: 49
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $15.81M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 03/31/18

$3.67M – Solo: A Star Wars Story

Impressions: 192,613,007
Attention Score: 93.79
Attention Index: 105
National Airings: 513
Networks: 33
Most Spend On: ABC, CBS
Creative Versions: 26
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.62M
Studio: Lucasfilm
Started Airing: 04/08/18

$3.08M – Show Dogs

Impressions: 238,356,085
Attention Score: 94.53
Attention Index: 116
National Airings: 1,070
Networks: 30
Most Spend On: Nick, USA Network
Creative Versions: 14
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $7.5M
Studio: Global Road
Started Airing: 03/24/18

$3.05M – Ocean’s 8

Impressions: 121,556,835
Attention Score: 93.88
Attention Index: 106
National Airings: 228
Networks: 42
Most Spend On: TNT, FOX
Creative Versions: 4
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $3.09M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 05/07/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 05/07/2018 and 05/13/2018.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

    In this week's edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with "Deadpool 2" for the second week in a row.   Ads placed for the superhero sequel had an estimated media value of $4.65 million through Sunday […]

