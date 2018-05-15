‘Deadpool 2’ Once Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Deadpool 2” for the second week in a row.

Ads placed for the superhero sequel had an estimated media value of $4.65 million through Sunday for 1,036 national ad airings on 31 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from May 7-13. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox prioritized reaching a sports-loving audience, with budget allocated during programming such as NBA Basketball and NHL Hockey, and across networks including TNT, ABC and NBC Sports.

Just behind “Deadpool 2” in second place: Warner Bros.’ “Life of the Party,” which saw 637 national ad airings across 42 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.11 million.

TV ad placements for Lucasfilm’s’ “Solo: A Star Wars Story” (EMV: $3.67 million), Global Road’s “Show Dogs” ($3.08 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Ocean’s 8” ($3.05 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Show Dogs” has the best iSpot Attention Index (116) in the ranking, getting 16% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).