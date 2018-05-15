‘Deadpool 2’ Once Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Deadpool 2” for the second week in a row.
Ads placed for the superhero sequel had an estimated media value of $4.65 million through Sunday for 1,036 national ad airings on 31 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from May 7-13. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox prioritized reaching a sports-loving audience, with budget allocated during programming such as NBA Basketball and NHL Hockey, and across networks including TNT, ABC and NBC Sports.
Just behind “Deadpool 2” in second place: Warner Bros.’ “Life of the Party,” which saw 637 national ad airings across 42 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.11 million.
TV ad placements for Lucasfilm’s’ “Solo: A Star Wars Story” (EMV: $3.67 million), Global Road’s “Show Dogs” ($3.08 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Ocean’s 8” ($3.05 million) round out the chart.
Notably, “Show Dogs” has the best iSpot Attention Index (116) in the ranking, getting 16% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$4.65M – Deadpool 2
$4.11M – Life of the Party
$3.67M – Solo: A Star Wars Story
$3.08M – Show Dogs
$3.05M – Ocean’s 8
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 05/07/2018 and 05/13/2018.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
