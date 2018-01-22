Dan Rather to Host Weekly Newscast on Young Turks YouTube Channel

Dan Rather: octogenarian YouTube star?

The longtime TV newsman — best known as the former anchor of “CBS Evening News” for over two decades — has teamed with TYT Network’s Young Turks for a weekly half-hour news show focused on “under-reported” stories and analysis.

“The News w/ Dan Rather” will premiere on the Young Turks’ YouTube channel on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. New editions of the newscast will be available each Monday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Rather’s gig with the progressive-leaning Young Turks also will serve as an opportunity for him to promote News and Guts (newsandguts.com), the news, media and production company he founded in 2015, to TYT’s audience.

“Dan Rather is an institution who we all grew up respecting tremendously for his brand of fearless, iconoclastic journalism,” TYT Network founder and CEO Cenk Uygur said in a statement. “We jumped at the opportunity to bring Dan onto TYT because in addition to decades of invaluable experience, he clearly understands and embraces that millennials prefer to get their news online instead of from the cable TV formats their parents and grandparents watched.”

Rather added, “I have always believed in the importance of independent journalism as the red, beating heart of freedom and democracy and an increasingly important force in our current climate. I admire what folks like The Young Turks have been doing to keep independent journalism alive, to speak truth to power and to get millennials excited about politics and the news along the way.”

After leaving “CBS Evening News” in 2005, Rather hosted a newsmagazine for Mark Cuban’s AXS cable network (formerly called HDNet) and can be seen on the network’s “The Big Interview” entertainment program. Rather, who is 86, also is the co-author of recent bestseller “What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism.”

TYT Network, a digital news and pop-culture network founded in 2002 by Uygur as an online-radio show, last summer raised $20 million in funding from investors including WndrCo, the media investment firm co-founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg.