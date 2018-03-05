‘Daddy’s Home 2’ Debuts at No. 1 on DVD, Blu-ray Disc Sales Charts

Paramount Pictures’ “Daddy’s Home 2” debuted at No. 1 on the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc unit sales, as well as the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart the week ended Feb. 24.

The comedy sequel earned $104 million at the domestic box office, and would have had a bigger lead on the charts were it not available separately as part of a two-pack with the first “Daddy’s Home,” a combo tracked separately by VideoScan.

Lionsgate’s “Wonder” dropped to No. 2 on both charts. In its second week on shelves, “Wonder” sold 98% as many copies as the solo versions of “Daddy’s Home 2” in its first week. When accounting for the two-pack, “Wonder” sold 86% as many copies as “Daddy’s Home 2” overall.

The No. 3 spot on both sales charts went to Sony Pictures’ “The Star,” a faith-based animated comedy about the Nativity told from the point of view of the animals that were there. The film earned $40.9 million in U.S. theaters.

Rounding out the top five on the overall disc sales chart were Universal Pictures’ “A Bad Moms Christmas” at No. 4 and Warner’s “It” at No. 5. Their orders were reversed on the Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

Related Lionsgate's 'Wonder' Tops DVD, Blu-ray Disc Sales and Rental Charts 'Bad Moms', 'Only the Brave' Take Two Top Spots on Disc Sales Charts

Blu-ray disc accounted for 53% of unit sales of “Daddy’s Home 2” and 46% of “The Star”.

“Daddy’s Home 2” was also the top title on the Media Play News rental chart for the week ended Feb. 25, again pushing “Wonder” to No. 2.

“A Bad Moms Christmas” slipped to No. 3 on the rental chart, with “The Star” debuting at No. 4 and Warner’s “Geostorm” holding on at No. 5.

John Latchem is Executive Editor of Media Play News.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 2/24/18:

1. Daddy’s Home 2 (new)

2. Wonder

3. The Star (new)

4. A Bad Moms Christmas

5. It (2017)

6. Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

7. Daddy’s Home 2-Movie Collection (new)

8. Only the Brave

9. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2

10. Mom and Dad (new)

11. Stephen King’s It (1990)

12. Alvin and the Chipmunks

13. Blade Runner 2049

14. Safe House

15. Batman: Gotham by Gaslight

16. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

17. The Expendables 3

18. Barnyard

19. Jigsaw

20. Despicable Me 3

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 2/25/18:

1. Daddy’s Home 2 (new)

2. Wonder

3. A Bad Moms Christmas

4. The Star (new)

5. Geostorm

6. Only the Brave

7. Roman J. Israel, Esq.

8. Blade Runner 2049

9. It (2017)

10. Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

For complete sales and rental charts, visit MediaPlayNews.com.