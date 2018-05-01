Condé Nast to Launch Wired, Bon Appetit, GQ As Their Own OTT Networks

Wired, GQ and Bon Appetit are slated to become the first magazine brands within Condé Nast to support their own fully programmed streaming channels, the publishing company announced Tuesday at its NewFronts presentation in Manhattan.

Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire are among the devices that will carry the channels; Wired will launch later this year, while the other two are expected to be unveiled in 2019.

“We are launching dedicated OTT channels for our iconic brands to increase our reach on these booming platforms,” said Dawn Ostroff, president of Condé Nast Entertainment.

CNE showed off many of the 60 pilots and 35 returning series expected in 2018-19. While YouTube is where most of its audience resides, the company also touted increasing activity and closer partnerships with Facebook Watch, Snap and, for virtual reality content, Google Daydream.

Ostroff touted the 12 billion views CNE drew in 2017 to its digital video efforts across its social, syndicated and owned-and-operated properties as the place where younger viewers are fleeing from TV to due to the influence of great brands ranging from Glamour to Teen Vogue. “The numbers make it clear that this is the new primetime for millennials and Gen Z,” she said.

Among the new pilots planned include Glamour’s “Money Tours,” in which women see how much they can stretch their dollars traveling on limited budgets; GQ’s “Don’t Be That Guy” is a comedic showcase for average Joes getting life advice, and Wired’s “Moral Code,” which ponders the ethics of new technologies.

Offline, CNE also has plenty in the works. Fox Searchlight is expected to release the Robert Redford-led film “The Old Man and the Gun” in November just in time for awards consideration. CNE also has eight TV series on the air or in production.

Also appearing at the presentation was Lena Dunham, co-founder of the Lenny newsletter that has an advertising partnership with CNE. She touted an upcoming collaboration with another CNE property, Them, that would put a focus on LGBT-friendly content.

Earlier in the day, Conde Nast’s parent company, Advance Publications, batted down rumors that Apple was in negotiations to purchase its portfolio of magazines.