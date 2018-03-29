Complex Networks Taps Bauer Xcel Media’s Christian Baesler as President

Complex Networks, the youth-culture digital media company owned by Verizon and Hearst, announced Christian Baesler to the newly created role of president.

Baesler join Complex from Bauer Media Group’s global digital division, Bauer Xcel Media, where as president he oversaw its U.K. and U.S. businesses. He’ll be based at Complex Networks’ New York headquarters, reporting to CEO Rich Antoniello, starting April 2.

At Complex Networks, Baesler will oversee day-to-day operations and is tasked with growing the company’s portfolio of brands, which include Complex, First We Feast, Rated Red, Sole Collector, and Pigeons & Planes.

“Christian is an exceptional executive with deep knowledge of the digital landscape and an impressive track record for guiding businesses to achieve their fullest potential,” Antoniello said in announcing the hire.

Baesler commented, “I’ve been following Complex’s rapid growth for years and am very impressed by what Rich and the exceptionally talented team have built.”

Baesler spent nearly a decade at Bauer Media Group, initially based at its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, and then relocating to New York to launch Bauer Xcel Media where he built the U.S. team to a staff of 70 across editorial, technology, marketing and product management.

In addition to his U.S. responsibilities, Baesler expanded his role to include Bauer Media’s digital business in the U.K., where the company is the largest magazine publisher. He holds a degree in computer science and business administration from Nordakademie Hamburg, and also studied at Boston University and Harvard Business School.

Complex Networks was formed in 2016 from the acquisition of Complex Media Inc. by Verizon and Hearst. The company says it generates over 1.2 billion monthly video views across channels including Facebook, YouTube, Verizon, Fuse and MSG Network. It currently produces some 30 daily and weekly series.