Comcast Launches Dish’s Sling International TV Channels on X1

Comcast is now reselling one of its chief pay-TV rival’s services: Through a deal with Dish Network, the cable operator has launched international programming packages from Sling International via its Xfinity X1 set-top platform.

Sling International’s packages, which start at $10 per month, include multicultural content in 21 languages. On Comcast’s X1, the pricing for the channel packages will be “consistent” with its pricing on other platforms, the operator said.

Why would Comcast do business with Dish — companies that compete vigorously for market share? In short, Comcast’s strategy is to make its X1 television platform the one-stop-shop for all video programming, including over-the-top streaming services. Comcast’s X1 already provides access to internet services including Netflix, Pandora, YouTube and NPR podcasts.

Comcast originally inked the deal with Dish’s Sling TV division the fall of 2016. The idea at the time was that the cable giant would offer the Sling TV core “skinny” over-the-top bundles as well, but those are not currently available on X1.

Sling’s international programming bundles are available in languages include Arabic, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, English, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Urdu, Bangla, Bengali, Brazilian, French, Italian, German, Polish, Vietnamese, Cantonese, Taiwanese and Mandarin.

Comcast X1 customers who are also existing Sling TV customers will be able to log in and access any of the international live or on-demand programming that’s part of their current package. New customers will be able to sign up directly through the Sling International app on X1.