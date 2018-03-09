‘Coco,’ ‘Orient Express,’ Three Other Newcomers Among Top DVD, Blu-ray Disc Sellers

Just in time for the Oscars, the week that ended March 3 was a big one for new releases: Five newly issued DVD/Blu-ray Disc titles debuted among the top 10 home entertainment sellers in the week leading up to the Academy Awards ceremony.

Walt Disney’s “Coco,” the latest animated blockbuster produced by Pixar Animation Studios, easily took the No. 1 spot on both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc unit sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

Finishing a distant second was 20th Century Fox’s “Murder on the Orient Express” remake, which made roughly half as much as “Coco” in U.S. theaters ($103 million versus $209 million) but only sold 18% as many units its first week in stores.

Also debuting in the top five was Disney’s “Lady and the Tramp,” the 1955 animated classic that was pulled from the vault and polished up as a lavish “Walt Disney Signature Collection” Blu-ray Disc, DVD and digital combo pack. The film was last released on disc in 2012 as a Diamond Edition release but has been unavailable for several years.

“Lady and the Tramp” debuted at No. 4 on the overall disc sales chart, behind Lionsgate’s “Wonder,” and No. 3 on the Blu-ray Disc chart. Paramount’s Daddy’s Home 2, which debuted at No. 1 the previous week, slipped to No. 5 on both charts.

A fourth new release, the Universal Pictures war film “Darkest Hour,” debuted at No. 6 on the overall disc sales chart and No. 4 on the Blu-ray Disc chart.

And a fifth newcomer, best picture nominee “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” from 20th Century Fox, bowed at No. 7 on the overall disc chart and No. 6 on the Blu-ray Disc chart.

Aside from “Lady and the Tramp,” available only in combo packs, new releases with the highest percentage of Blu-ray Disc sales was “Coco” at 72%, NPD data shows, followed by “Darkest Hour” at 64%, “Three Billboards” at 58% and “Murder” at 55%.

At 10%, “Three Billboards” had the highest percentage of new-release 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc sales, followed by “Murder” at 7% and “Coco” at 5%.

On Media Play News’ weekly rental chart for the week ended March 4, “Daddy’s Home 2” remained No. 1 for the second consecutive week.

“Coco” debuted at No. 2, bumping “Wonder” to No. 3.

“Darkest Hour” debuted at No. 4, while the No. 5 went to “Just Getting Started,” an action comedy starring Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones and Rene Russo and released by Broad Green Entertainment.

Thomas K. Arnold is editorial director of Media Play News.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 3/3/18:

1. Coco (new)

2. Murder on the Orient Express (new)

3. Wonder

4. Lady and the Tramp Signature Collection (new)

5. Daddy’s Home 2

6. Darkest Hour (new)

7. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (new)

8. The Star

9. It

10. Blade Runner 2049

11. Let There Be Light (new)

12. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2

13. Bad Moms Christmas

14. Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

15. Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

16. Hangman (new)

17. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

18. Barnyard

19. The Expendables 3

20. Just Getting Started (new)

Top 10 Media Play News rental chart for the week ended 3/4/18:

1. Daddy’s Home 2

2. Coco (new)

3. Wonder

4. Darkest Hour (new)

5. Just Getting Started (new)

6. A Bad Mom’s Christmas

7. Hangman

8. Geostorm

9. The Star

10. Only the Brave

