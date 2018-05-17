‘Cobra Kai’ and YouTube Premium Coming to U.K., Host of European Territories

YouTube’s hit original series “Cobra Kai” is heading to European screens as the video platform preps a raft of launches for its newly-minted Premium service.

YouTube’s paid-for service is being rebranded from Red to Premium and will soon launch in the U.K. and across Europe. Premium will be $11.99 a month in the U.S. and current Red customers will move over to the new service at their current $9.99 subscription rate.

YouTube’s subscription service is currently available in the U.S. as well as Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and South Korea. Europe is next. YouTube said it will launch soon in the U.K., where it has a commissioning base and from where it has just ordered its first ad-supported original out of Europe, soccer-entertainment series “Jack Whitehall: Training Days.”

Premium will also rollout in Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. “We look forward to more expansion throughout 2018 and beyond,” the company said. Closer to its domestic base, Premium will also stretch into Canada this year.

YouTube Premium will offer a growing slate of originals including “Cobra Kai,” which has been greenlit for a second series. It is outperforming originals from Netflix and other streamers according to data released this week. Upcoming shows include sci-fi shows “Impulse,” and “Origin,” which hails from “The Crown” producer Left Bank.

“More new Originals from around the globe are on the way,” YouTube said. It promised “comedies, dramas, reality series and action adventure shows from the U.K., Germany, France, Mexico, and more.”

