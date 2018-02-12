You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CNN Expected to Cut Some Digital Jobs

Variety Staff

A Man Walks Into the Cnn Center in Atlanta Georgia Usa 26 August 2014 Multiple Media Outlets Are Reporting That Turner Broadcasting Which Includes Multiple Networks Including Cnn and Headline News Are Expecting Major Job Cuts Through Both Buyouts and Layoffs the Network Announced Today a Voluntary Buyout Program For About Six Percent of Hits U S -based Employees United States AtlantaUsa Media Cnn Job Cuts - Aug 2014
CNN is expected to eliminate less than 50 positions as part of a retrenchment among some of its digital properties, the latest media outlet to temper its outlook for growth in the medium.

“We’ve been transparent about our strategy.  In order to innovate, grow and experiment, we’ve added more than 200 jobs in the past 18 months. Not every new project has paid off so we will stop some activities in order to reallocate those resources and enable future experimentation,” the Time Warner-owned news outlet said in a statement.  “Organizations that do not make big bets and continuously evolve are the ones that fail.”

CNN recently announced it would shutter Beme, a project that involved YouTube influencer Casey Neistat. The company has also pulled back from efforts with Snapchat and scuttled a CNNMoney project known as MoneyStream.

A person familiar with the matter said the number of employees affected was not immediately known, as some of those jobs may be “repurposed” in other parts of the organization.

