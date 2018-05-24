Ex-Verizon Go90 Boss Chip Canter Lands at Massive Interactive

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chip Canter_Massive Interactive
CREDIT: Courtesy of Massive Interactive

Chip Canter, who previously headed Verizon’s Go90 mobile-video service, has joined Massive Interactive, a U.K.-based vendor that provides user-interface and personalization tools for over-the-top video providers.

Canter is Massive’s global chief revenue officer, based in New York, where he leads the company’s sales, business development and marketing growth strategy worldwide. Massive said Canter’s hire is part of its expanded focus on the U.S. market.

The exec departed Verizon a year ago, after joining the telco in March 2016 as GM of Go90 and Verizon Digital Entertainment content and distribution. Prior to that, he had worked at NBCU for 10 years, most recently as SVP of product and business development for NBCU’s Digital Distribution group.

“Few people understand our market landscape and technology environment like Chip does,” Massive CEO Ron Downey said in announcing the hire. “He has dealt with the pressures faced by OTT businesses and has firsthand experience working with global media companies.”

Massive Interactive’s clients included AT&T, BBC, Sky, Telecine, YouView, Foxtel, the U.K.’s Channel 5, Bell Media, Sony Pictures Television, DAZN, Deutsche Telekom, Telstra and Freeview. The company is based in London with offices in New York, Sydney, and Prague.

Canter holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s in communications from Northwestern University, and an MBA from NYU’s Stern School of Business.

Popular on Variety

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    Emilia Clarke Thinks 'Game of Thrones' Creators Will Make 'Star Wars' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Patty JenkinsKering Women in Motion Awards

    Patty Jenkins Honored With Women in Motion Award at Cannes

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

  • Salma Hayek Kering

    Salma Hayek on How Parkland Students' Activism Connects to #MeToo Movement

  • Gaspar Noe

    Gaspar Noe Walked Out of 'Black Panther'

  • Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in

    Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in the Industry: 'Change Is Not Really Polite'

More Digital

  • Chip Canter_Massive Interactive

    Ex-Verizon Go90 Boss Chip Canter Lands at Massive Interactive

    Chip Canter, who previously headed Verizon’s Go90 mobile-video service, has joined Massive Interactive, a U.K.-based vendor that provides user-interface and personalization tools for over-the-top video providers. Canter is Massive’s global chief revenue officer, based in New York, where he leads the company’s sales, business development and marketing growth strategy worldwide. Massive said Canter’s hire is part […]

  • F2Freestylers - YouTube Premium

    YouTube Premium Sets F2Freestylers' Soccer-Travel Series From Whistle Sports

    Chip Canter, who previously headed Verizon’s Go90 mobile-video service, has joined Massive Interactive, a U.K.-based vendor that provides user-interface and personalization tools for over-the-top video providers. Canter is Massive’s global chief revenue officer, based in New York, where he leads the company’s sales, business development and marketing growth strategy worldwide. Massive said Canter’s hire is part […]

  • vevo_profile_page

    Vevo Is Killing Off Its Mobile Apps, Website to Refocus on YouTube

    Chip Canter, who previously headed Verizon’s Go90 mobile-video service, has joined Massive Interactive, a U.K.-based vendor that provides user-interface and personalization tools for over-the-top video providers. Canter is Massive’s global chief revenue officer, based in New York, where he leads the company’s sales, business development and marketing growth strategy worldwide. Massive said Canter’s hire is part […]

  • R. Kelly

    Hulu Orders R. Kelly Sex-Abuse Documentary Film From BuzzFeed News

    Chip Canter, who previously headed Verizon’s Go90 mobile-video service, has joined Massive Interactive, a U.K.-based vendor that provides user-interface and personalization tools for over-the-top video providers. Canter is Massive’s global chief revenue officer, based in New York, where he leads the company’s sales, business development and marketing growth strategy worldwide. Massive said Canter’s hire is part […]

  • netflix debt

    Netflix Now Worth More Than Comcast, Close to Surpassing Disney

    Chip Canter, who previously headed Verizon’s Go90 mobile-video service, has joined Massive Interactive, a U.K.-based vendor that provides user-interface and personalization tools for over-the-top video providers. Canter is Massive’s global chief revenue officer, based in New York, where he leads the company’s sales, business development and marketing growth strategy worldwide. Massive said Canter’s hire is part […]

  • snapchat-logo

    Snapchat's Parent Launches 'Yellow' Incubator Program for Mobile-Content Creators

    Chip Canter, who previously headed Verizon’s Go90 mobile-video service, has joined Massive Interactive, a U.K.-based vendor that provides user-interface and personalization tools for over-the-top video providers. Canter is Massive’s global chief revenue officer, based in New York, where he leads the company’s sales, business development and marketing growth strategy worldwide. Massive said Canter’s hire is part […]

  • New Amsterdam

    Upfronts 2018 Social Buzz: NBC's 'New Amsterdam,' CW's 'Charmed' Reboot See Early Lead Among New Shows

    Chip Canter, who previously headed Verizon’s Go90 mobile-video service, has joined Massive Interactive, a U.K.-based vendor that provides user-interface and personalization tools for over-the-top video providers. Canter is Massive’s global chief revenue officer, based in New York, where he leads the company’s sales, business development and marketing growth strategy worldwide. Massive said Canter’s hire is part […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad