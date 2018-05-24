Ex-Verizon Go90 Boss Chip Canter Lands at Massive Interactive

Chip Canter, who previously headed Verizon’s Go90 mobile-video service, has joined Massive Interactive, a U.K.-based vendor that provides user-interface and personalization tools for over-the-top video providers.

Canter is Massive’s global chief revenue officer, based in New York, where he leads the company’s sales, business development and marketing growth strategy worldwide. Massive said Canter’s hire is part of its expanded focus on the U.S. market.

The exec departed Verizon a year ago, after joining the telco in March 2016 as GM of Go90 and Verizon Digital Entertainment content and distribution. Prior to that, he had worked at NBCU for 10 years, most recently as SVP of product and business development for NBCU’s Digital Distribution group.

“Few people understand our market landscape and technology environment like Chip does,” Massive CEO Ron Downey said in announcing the hire. “He has dealt with the pressures faced by OTT businesses and has firsthand experience working with global media companies.”

Massive Interactive’s clients included AT&T, BBC, Sky, Telecine, YouView, Foxtel, the U.K.’s Channel 5, Bell Media, Sony Pictures Television, DAZN, Deutsche Telekom, Telstra and Freeview. The company is based in London with offices in New York, Sydney, and Prague.

Canter holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s in communications from Northwestern University, and an MBA from NYU’s Stern School of Business.