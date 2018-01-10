Power Outage Brings CES to a Standstill

UPDATED: A major power outage essentially shut down parts of CES for about two hours in Las Vegas Wednesday. Lights went out in the Las Vegas Convention Center in the late morning, leaving the booths of major companies like Samsung, LG and Huawei in darkness. Power wasn’t fully restored until after 1pm.

The Consumer Electronics Association, host of CES, said in a statement that the outage was caused by equipment failure due to the excessive rain this week. “A preliminary assessment indicates that condensation from heavy rainfall caused a flashover on one of the facility’s transformers,” the group said. It also called the outage “limited.”

However, some Twitter users reported that the outage was widespread, and that attendees of the show were asked to evacuate.

. #CESBLACKOUT all halls at Las Vegas Convention are without power an event staffer says and people are being asked to evacuate. No word on if/when power will be restored and people let back in. #ces2018 pic.twitter.com/tv4aI3bg7K — Ed Baig (@edbaig) January 10, 2018

Photos from inside the convention center showed usually glitz booths pitch-black, and attendees resorting to their phone cameras to check out electronics.

Power’s totally out at #CES2018 – it happens to the best of us. People are so into it they’re checking stuff out with flashlights. pic.twitter.com/lZtxApTOrC — Duncan C-I (@DuncanCI) January 10, 2018

Others made light of the situation with jokes about the irony of an electronics show without power, quickly resulting in #CESblackout trending on Twitter.

Someone told Alexa to turn off the lights #CES18 #CESblackout — Noah Klein (@Mrnono2) January 10, 2018

The outage happened just one day after Las Vegas experienced record-breaking rainfall after an extended dry period. On Tuesday, this already led to rain seeping through the convention hall floor and dripping onto a number of booths.