Power Outage Brings CES to a Standstill

Janko Roettgers

CES 2017 Las Vegas
CREDIT: Jae C. Hong/AP/REX/Shutterstock

UPDATED: A major power outage essentially shut down parts of CES for about two hours in Las Vegas Wednesday. Lights went out in the Las Vegas Convention Center in the late morning, leaving the booths of major companies like Samsung, LG and Huawei in darkness. Power wasn’t fully restored until after 1pm.

The Consumer Electronics Association, host of CES, said in a statement that the outage was caused by equipment failure due to the excessive rain this week. “A preliminary assessment indicates that condensation from heavy rainfall caused a flashover on one of the facility’s transformers,” the group said. It also called the outage “limited.”

However, some Twitter users reported that the outage was widespread, and that attendees of the show were asked to evacuate.

Photos from inside the convention center showed usually glitz booths pitch-black, and attendees resorting to their phone cameras to check out electronics.

Others made light of the situation with jokes about the irony of an electronics show without power, quickly resulting in #CESblackout trending on Twitter.

The outage happened just one day after Las Vegas experienced record-breaking rainfall after an extended dry period. On Tuesday, this already led to rain seeping through the convention hall floor and dripping onto a number of booths.

