CBS All Access Available to Amazon Prime Members in U.S. as Add-On Channel

CBS All Access, the broadcaster’s VOD and live-streaming subscription service, is now available for Amazon Prime members — marking the first Amazon Channels partner to offer a linear feed of local broadcast TV.

Initially, the All Access ad-free tier, priced at an additional $9.99 per month, will be available to Prime U.S. members. In the next few months, Amazon plans to also offer CBS All Access’ plan with limited commercials for $5.99 per month. Prime membership costs $99 annually in the U.S.

CBS All Access offers more than 10,000 episodes on-demand, including original series including “Star Trek: Discovery” (pictured above), “The Good Fight,” and “No Activity,” as well as upcoming originals including “$1,” “Strange Angel,” and “The Twilight Zone.”

The lineup includes current primetime, late-night and daytime CBS shows and live-streaming access to local CBS stations — including NFL games and other live programming — in most U.S. markets. Full seasons of all current CBS primetime show such as “The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon,” “NCIS” and “Scorpion” are in the All Access menu, along with past seasons of 14 CBS series including “The Good Wife,” “NCIS” and “Hawaii Five-O.”

“CBS All Access on Amazon Channels offers a seamless way for Amazon Prime members to get all the benefits of CBS All Access,” said Rob Gelick, SVP and GM of digital platforms for CBS Interactive Entertainment.

Prime members in the U.S. will be able to watch CBS All Access across more than 600 devices on the Prime Video app for TVs, game consoles, set-top boxes — including Apple TV, which — as well as connected devices including Amazon Fire TV, mobile devices, and on the web.

CBS hasn’t disclosed how many All Access subscribers it has signed up since launching the service in October 2014. Last summer CBS chief Leslie Moonves told investors that All Access and Showtime’s standalone subscription VOD service combined were on track to top 4 million subs by the end of 2017.

Amazon Channels launched two years ago, and now offers a library of over 235 channels internationally, up from 30 channels in the U.S. at launch. Amazon offers over 140 channels in the U.S., 55 in the U.K. and 37 in Germany.