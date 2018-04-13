You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cardi B Smashes Taylor Swift’s Apple Music Record

By
Variety Staff

Cardi B iHeart Radio Music Awards
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

With more than 100 million streams worldwide in just a week, Cardi B’s new album “Invasion of Privacy” has shattered Apple Music’s record for most-streamed album by a female artist in its first week. By mid-week, streams for “Invasion of Privacy” had already more than doubled those of the previous record-holder, Taylor Swift’s “Reputation.”

“Invasion of Privacy” currently holds the #5 spot on Apple Music’s worldwide chart of most streamed albums ever, topping Ed Sheeran’s “Divide” and The Weeknd’s “Starboy.”

The album looks like a shoo-in for the No. 1 spot on next week’s albums chart, which would make Cardi just the fifth female rapper to top the Billboard 200, along with Nicki Minaj (twice), Eve, Foxy Brown and of course Lauryn Hill.

Cardi, who confirmed that she’s pregnant with a reveal on “Saturday Night Live” last weekend (Migos rapper Offset is her fiance), will perform at California’s Coachella festival this weekend and next, and has a bounty of concert dates stretching into October, several of which seem likely to be postponed or cancelled (her due date is estimated as July). She launches a seven-week tour with Bruno Mars, on whose remix of “Finesse” she guested and performed with him on the Grammy Awards, on Sept. 7 in Denver.

 

More Digital

  • Netflix-Comcast-Xfinity

    Comcast Will Start Bundling Netflix Into Xfinity TV Packages

  • Cardi B iHeart Radio Music Awards

    Cardi B Smashes Taylor Swift’s Apple Music Record

  • gbf

    Amazon Prime Video Getting 60-Plus LGBTQ Films From Outfest

  • Westworld HBO

    Hulu Starts Selling HBO for $4.99 per Month for Limited Time

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Acquires Licensing Platform Loudr

  • Jurassic Park_ Mini Movie _ fan

    Fan-Made Recreation of 'Jurassic Park' Original Movie Released by Universal

  • homepod-white-shelf

    Apple's Homepod Sales Are Disappointing (Report)

