Cardi B Smashes Taylor Swift’s Apple Music Record

With more than 100 million streams worldwide in just a week, Cardi B’s new album “Invasion of Privacy” has shattered Apple Music’s record for most-streamed album by a female artist in its first week. By mid-week, streams for “Invasion of Privacy” had already more than doubled those of the previous record-holder, Taylor Swift’s “Reputation.”

“Invasion of Privacy” currently holds the #5 spot on Apple Music’s worldwide chart of most streamed albums ever, topping Ed Sheeran’s “Divide” and The Weeknd’s “Starboy.”

The album looks like a shoo-in for the No. 1 spot on next week’s albums chart, which would make Cardi just the fifth female rapper to top the Billboard 200, along with Nicki Minaj (twice), Eve, Foxy Brown and of course Lauryn Hill.

Cardi, who confirmed that she’s pregnant with a reveal on “Saturday Night Live” last weekend (Migos rapper Offset is her fiance), will perform at California’s Coachella festival this weekend and next, and has a bounty of concert dates stretching into October, several of which seem likely to be postponed or cancelled (her due date is estimated as July). She launches a seven-week tour with Bruno Mars, on whose remix of “Finesse” she guested and performed with him on the Grammy Awards, on Sept. 7 in Denver.