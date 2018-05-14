France’s Canal+ Offering Apple TV 4K as Set-Top for Pay-TV Subscribers

Apple TV is getting entrée into the pay-TV world — in France.

Canal+ Group announced Monday it is offering the Apple TV 4K internet-streaming device as a set-top box option for its subscribers in France. Apple TV 4K will be available starting May 17 for all subscribers, distributed directly by Canal+ Group, at the same price of a regular Canal+ set-top (€6 per month).

With the Apple TV 4K box, customers will be able to access their channel lineups, including including a lineup of 4K and HDR content, as well as access Apple’s App Store, Apple Music, Siri voice recognition, and other features.

“We are proud to offer Apple TV 4K and our unique selection of programs to our millions subscribers in France,” Frank Cadoret, deputy general manager of Canal+ Group. “Apple TV is the perfect showcase for our premium content exclusives, in particular cinema, sport and our original creations.”

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s VP of Apple Music and international content, added, “We believe that Canal customers will love using the Apple TV 4K as a decoder. They will enjoy a rich and friendly experience to enjoy of their favorite channel programming, television, iTunes movies as well as from the App Store.”

The Canal+ MyCanal app has more than 13 million mobile downloads and 1 million daily users, according to the operator.