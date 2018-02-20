BuzzFeed Had 65 Billion Video Views in 2017. But What Does That Mean for Ad Dollars?

BuzzFeed was the No. 1 media company in online video last year — delivering a whopping 64.8 billion views across and YouTube. But the extent to which BuzzFeed was able to monetize that traffic is another question.

About 110 BuzzFeed brands generated an aggregate of 57.4 billion video views and 7.4 billion on YouTube, according to full-year 2017 estimates by measurement firm Tubular Labs.

But BuzzFeed generated revenue on only a fraction of the bulk of those views — particularly on Facebook, where branded-content deals are currently the predominant form of monetization. According to Tubular Labs data released Tuesday, just 8% of BuzzFeed’s Tasty food channel views in 2017 were sponsored content. That’s still impressive: Tasty delivered about 1 billion branded-content views, capturing the No. 1 spot among Facebook branded-content partners, but that was out of a total of 12.6 billion Facebook video views.

Following BuzzFeed on the 2017 leaderboard among media companies was Time Warner, with 25.0 billion Facebook and 18.7 billion YouTube views. LADbible, a U.K. entertainment community targeting millennials, took the No. 3 spot with 51.3 billion Facebook views but just 31.6 million on YouTube.

Disney (770 creators) was at No. 4 with 20.6 billion Facebook and 23.1 million YouTube views followed by the U.K.’s UNILAD with 46 billion Facebook and 18.5 million YouTube views, according to Tubular Labs.