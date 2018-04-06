Brian Crecente Joins Variety as New Video Games Editor

Variety has tapped veteran journalist Brian Crecente as its new video games editor.

In the new role, he will cover all aspects of the gaming industry for both print and online, contributing analytical features and trend stories, as well as breaking news. He will start at Variety on April 9 and will work out of the company’s New York offices, reporting to co-editors-in-chief Andrew Wallenstein and Claudia Eller.

“Adding coverage of the booming video game sector to Variety‘s editorial mix represents another step forward in our effort to offer great journalism regarding every aspect of the modern media landscape,” said Wallenstein and Eller. “As one of the most respected names on the video game beat for many years, Brian brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Variety that will complement our distinguished staff.”

Crecente will continue to contribute periodically to Rolling Stone, where he most recently served as editorial director of the magazine’s gaming vertical, Glixel, but his daily coverage of the industry will be exclusive to Variety.com. Both Variety and Rolling Stone are owned by Penske Media Corporation.

“I’m excited to help bring comprehensive video game coverage to such a respected magazine and website,” said Crecente. “Variety has been covering the business and news of entertainment for more than 100 years. It’s fantastic to see video games now receive the same level of attention as the other major forms of entertainment.”

Prior to his stint at Rolling Stone’s Glixel, Crecente was the executive editor at Vox Media’s Polygon, which he helped launch in 2012. He also founded and ran Kotaku as its editor-in-chief from 2004 to 2012. He has written about video games since 2000 and prior to covering video games, Crecente worked at various newspapers around the country as an award-winning crime and public safety reporter.