Progressive Groups Launch Campaign to Break Up Facebook

Janko Roettgers

A coalition of progressive groups launched a campaign to break up Facebook Monday. Armed with a six-figured ad budget and an online petition, the “Freedom from Facebook” campaign is urging the FCC to force Facebook to divest from Instagram, Whatsapp and Messenger.

“The five members of the Federal Trade Commission, which is the part of our government tasked with overseeing Facebook, can make Facebook safe for our democracy by breaking it up, giving us the freedom to communicate across networks, and protecting our privacy,” the campaign wrote on its website. “Together, we will make sure that they do.”

The campaign is backed by Demand Progress, Jewish Voices for Peace, MoveOn and the Content Creators Coalition, among others.

Some of the ads that the campaign is going to run will include slogans like “Mark Zuckerberg has a scary amount of power. We need to take it back,” according to a report from Axios. The ads are supposed to appear on Facebook and Instagram as well as on other online properties.

There has been an increased push to regulate companies like Facebook in the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, but it’s highly unlikely that the FCC under its current free market leadership would go as far as breaking up the social networking giant. Still, the campaign could put further pressure on Facebook to respond to its critics and take additional steps to self-regulate.

