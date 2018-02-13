Cop Drama ‘Bosch’ Season 5 Greenlit by Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios has renewed “Bosch” for fifth season, ahead of the season four premiere of the hour-long cop drama in April.

Executive producer Eric Overmyer, who developed “Bosch” for Amazon, is returning as co-showrunner for season 5 alongside Daniel Pyne. Overmyer, whose credits include “The Wire” and “Homicide: Life on the Streets,” had relinquished the showrunner role for “Bosch” season 4 to oversee Amazon’s “The Man in the High Castle.”

“Bosch,” starring Titus Welliver in the titular role, is produced by Red Arrow Studios’ Fabrik Entertainment.

“As Amazon Prime Video’s longest-running one-hour series, ‘Bosch’ has long been a cornerstone of our scripted programming, and Prime members consistently clamor for more,” Sharon Tal Yguado, Amazon Studios head of scripted series, said in a statement. “We are excited to give them another season with Harry Bosch, Jerry Edgar, Grace Billets and the rest of the diverse characters that make up the Bosch universe.”

Amazon called out high Prime member ratings for “Bosch” season 3, which has an average customer rating of 4.8 out of 5, with 89% of reviewers bestowing 5-star reviews. However, the company (like rival Netflix) doesn’t disclose detailed viewing data for its streaming-video service.

The Amazon original series is based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels about LAPD homicide detective Harry Bosch. Welliver (“Lost”) stars as Bosch, alongside Jamie Hector (“The Wire”) as Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino (“Being Human”) as Lt. Grace Billets, Madison Lintz (“The Walking Dead”) as Maddie Bosch and Lance Reddick (“The Wire”) as Deputy Chief Irvin Irving.

The 10-episode season four is set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, April 13. In the new season, when an attorney is murdered on the eve of his civil rights trial against the LAPD, Bosch is assigned to lead a task force to solve the crime — before the city erupts in a riot.

Watch the trailer for “Bosch” season 4: