You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cop Drama ‘Bosch’ Season 5 Greenlit by Amazon Studios

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Studios has renewed “Bosch” for fifth season, ahead of the season four premiere of the hour-long cop drama in April.

Executive producer Eric Overmyer, who developed “Bosch” for Amazon, is returning as co-showrunner for season 5 alongside Daniel Pyne. Overmyer, whose credits include “The Wire” and “Homicide: Life on the Streets,” had relinquished the showrunner role for “Bosch” season 4 to oversee Amazon’s “The Man in the High Castle.”

“Bosch,” starring Titus Welliver in the titular role, is produced by Red Arrow Studios’ Fabrik Entertainment.

“As Amazon Prime Video’s longest-running one-hour series, ‘Bosch’ has long been a cornerstone of our scripted programming, and Prime members consistently clamor for more,” Sharon Tal Yguado, Amazon Studios head of scripted series, said in a statement. “We are excited to give them another season with Harry Bosch, Jerry Edgar, Grace Billets and the rest of the diverse characters that make up the Bosch universe.”

Amazon called out high Prime member ratings for “Bosch” season 3, which has an average customer rating of 4.8 out of 5, with 89% of reviewers bestowing 5-star reviews. However, the company (like rival Netflix) doesn’t disclose detailed viewing data for its streaming-video service.

The Amazon original series is based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels about LAPD homicide detective Harry Bosch. Welliver (“Lost”) stars as Bosch, alongside Jamie Hector (“The Wire”) as Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino (“Being Human”) as Lt. Grace Billets, Madison Lintz (“The Walking Dead”) as Maddie Bosch and Lance Reddick (“The Wire”) as Deputy Chief Irvin Irving.

The 10-episode season four is set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, April 13. In the new season, when an attorney is murdered on the eve of his civil rights trial against the LAPD, Bosch is assigned to lead a task force to solve the crime — before the city erupts in a riot.

Watch the trailer for “Bosch” season 4:

More TV

  • Wall Street Earnings Bull Market Placeholder

    Should Media Firms Spend Their Tax Windfall or Save for a Rainy Day?

    Amazon Studios has renewed “Bosch” for fifth season, ahead of the season four premiere of the hour-long cop drama in April. Executive producer Eric Overmyer, who developed “Bosch” for Amazon, is returning as co-showrunner for season 5 alongside Daniel Pyne. Overmyer, whose credits include “The Wire” and “Homicide: Life on the Streets,” had relinquished the […]

  • 'Bosch' Season 5 Greenlit by Amazon

    Cop Drama 'Bosch' Season 5 Greenlit by Amazon Studios

    Amazon Studios has renewed “Bosch” for fifth season, ahead of the season four premiere of the hour-long cop drama in April. Executive producer Eric Overmyer, who developed “Bosch” for Amazon, is returning as co-showrunner for season 5 alongside Daniel Pyne. Overmyer, whose credits include “The Wire” and “Homicide: Life on the Streets,” had relinquished the […]

  • Outlander Episode 310

    Starz and Altice USA Set Carriage Deal, Ending Six-Week Blackout

    Amazon Studios has renewed “Bosch” for fifth season, ahead of the season four premiere of the hour-long cop drama in April. Executive producer Eric Overmyer, who developed “Bosch” for Amazon, is returning as co-showrunner for season 5 alongside Daniel Pyne. Overmyer, whose credits include “The Wire” and “Homicide: Life on the Streets,” had relinquished the […]

  • Mike Antinoro Will Staeger Mark Shapiro

    IMG Original Content Team Talks Growth Spurt, Steve Harvey Show, UFC Plans and Global Ambition

    Amazon Studios has renewed “Bosch” for fifth season, ahead of the season four premiere of the hour-long cop drama in April. Executive producer Eric Overmyer, who developed “Bosch” for Amazon, is returning as co-showrunner for season 5 alongside Daniel Pyne. Overmyer, whose credits include “The Wire” and “Homicide: Life on the Streets,” had relinquished the […]

  • Variety Talent Agencies Cover Story Illustration

    Talent Agencies Face Conflicts of Interest as Parent Companies Storm Into Production Arena

    Amazon Studios has renewed “Bosch” for fifth season, ahead of the season four premiere of the hour-long cop drama in April. Executive producer Eric Overmyer, who developed “Bosch” for Amazon, is returning as co-showrunner for season 5 alongside Daniel Pyne. Overmyer, whose credits include “The Wire” and “Homicide: Life on the Streets,” had relinquished the […]

  • Pinewood Group Puts Massive Studio Expansion

    Pinewood Plots Major Shepperton Studios Expansion With 100-Acre Real-Estate Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amazon Studios has renewed “Bosch” for fifth season, ahead of the season four premiere of the hour-long cop drama in April. Executive producer Eric Overmyer, who developed “Bosch” for Amazon, is returning as co-showrunner for season 5 alongside Daniel Pyne. Overmyer, whose credits include “The Wire” and “Homicide: Life on the Streets,” had relinquished the […]

  • 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' Season

    'A Series of Unfortunate Events' Season 2 Trailer Promises 'More Villainous Treachery'

    Amazon Studios has renewed “Bosch” for fifth season, ahead of the season four premiere of the hour-long cop drama in April. Executive producer Eric Overmyer, who developed “Bosch” for Amazon, is returning as co-showrunner for season 5 alongside Daniel Pyne. Overmyer, whose credits include “The Wire” and “Homicide: Life on the Streets,” had relinquished the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad