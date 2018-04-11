You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Blockers' Again Tops Studios' TV Ad Spending

Blockers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal Pictures

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Blockers.”

Ads placed for the comedy had an estimated media value of $5.21 million through Sunday for 1,041 national ad airings on 39 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from April 2-8. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including NBC, ABC and USA Network, and during shows such as The Voice, Scandal and Siren.

Just behind “Blockers” in second place: Warner Bros.’ “Rampage,” which saw 772 national ad airings across 50 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.15 million.

TV ad placements for Universal’s “Truth or Dare” (EMV: $4.38 million), Paramount’s “A Quiet Place” ($4.28 million) and Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” ($4.09 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Avengers: Infinity War” has the best iSpot Attention Index (124) in the ranking, getting 24% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$5.21M – Blockers

Impressions: 321,995,250
Attention Score: 91.89
Attention Index: 86
National Airings: 1,041
Networks: 39
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 55
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $23.22M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 01/08/18

$5.15M – Rampage

Impressions: 247,909,375
Attention Score: 92.71
Attention Index: 95
National Airings: 772
Networks: 50
Most Spend On: TBS, AMC
Creative Versions: 28
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $26.92M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 01/21/18

$4.38M – Truth or Dare

Impressions: 193,464,621
Attention Score: 93.37
Attention Index: 104
National Airings: 628
Networks: 26
Most Spend On: FOX, ABC
Creative Versions: 25
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.57M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 02/25/18

$4.28M – A Quiet Place

Impressions: 291,066,915
Attention Score: 94.47
Attention Index: 120
National Airings: 1,012
Networks: 31
Most Spend On: AMC, Comedy Central
Creative Versions: 45
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $14.34M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 02/25/18

$4.09M – Avengers: Infinity War

Impressions: 122,867,260
Attention Score: 94.70
Attention Index: 124
National Airings: 307
Networks: 32
Most Spend On: TBS, AMC
Creative Versions: 15
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $7.13M
Studio: Marvel
Started Airing: 03/11/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 04/02/2018 and 04/08/2018.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

