‘Blockers’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Blockers.”

Ads placed for the comedy had an estimated media value of $5.21 million through Sunday for 1,041 national ad airings on 39 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from April 2-8. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including NBC, ABC and USA Network, and during shows such as The Voice, Scandal and Siren.

Just behind “Blockers” in second place: Warner Bros.’ “Rampage,” which saw 772 national ad airings across 50 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.15 million.

TV ad placements for Universal’s “Truth or Dare” (EMV: $4.38 million), Paramount’s “A Quiet Place” ($4.28 million) and Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” ($4.09 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Avengers: Infinity War” has the best iSpot Attention Index (124) in the ranking, getting 24% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

