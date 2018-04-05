Blockchain Network Treeti Partners With Independent Filmmaker Project

Treeti, a new blockchain network for entertainment business co-founded by former MGM, Sony, and Starz marketing executive Amorette Jones, is partnering with the Independent Filmmaker Project. IFP helps budding filmmakers get their projects off the ground and has supported work by Ava DuVernay, Barry Jenkins, Dee Rees, Ryan Coogler, and Denis Villeneuve among others in its long history.

Treeti will support the IFP Expanded initiative, which is designed to support the next generation of filmmakers from around the world. Treeti’s blockchain network – essentially a publicly shared spreadsheet, with time-stamped records, or blocks, recording various transactions – allows content creators to simplify crowd-funding, royalty payments, and distribution. Participants in the IFP Expanded initiative will work with IFP and Treeti and receive assistance with marketing, distributing, and finding an audience. The plan is for Treeti and IFP to work together on six projects over 12 months.

“We are eager to bring our deeply engaging, thoughtful technology and customizing it specifically for those participating in these global programs,” said Jones, who is Treeti’s CEO. “Now more than ever, emerging voices and points of view are vital to explore, and we look forward to working closely with IFP to find the most exciting filmmakers the world has to offer.”

Related Atari Movie Makers Plan to Raise $40 Million via Bushnell Token Sale Blockchain for Blockbusters: From Movies to VR Distribution Platforms, Media Is Embracing Decentralization

“Treeti is a perfect partner for IFP Expanded,” added Joana Vicente, executive director of IFP. “Their innovative technology and global focus offers us the ability to transport our iconic IFP programs across multiple borders, allowing countless filmmakers an opportunity to tell their stories and realize their creative vision.”

Treeti claims to be the first blockchain specifically created for the entertainment industry. Jones and co-founder Matej Boda, a blockchain technology expert, are heading to MipTV for the first time ahead of the full rollout of their business-to-business and consumer-focused blockchain networks later this year.

The entertainment business is getting to grips with the potential of the technology and how it can be harnessed for marketing, finance, and distribution purposes.