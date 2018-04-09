Turner’s Bleacher Report Taps Ed Romaine as Chief Brand Officer

Bleacher Report, Turner’s millennial-skewing digital sports division, has hired Ed Romaine as senior VP and chief brand officer.

Romaine, who officially started at B/R on April 9, reports to Howard Mittman, Bleacher Report’s chief revenue officer and chief marketing officer. Both are based in New York.

In the newly created role, Romaine will oversee Bleacher Report‘s entire marketing organization, heading up sales marketing to support revenue-based efforts and brand marketing. His hiring comes after Turner unveiled Bleacher Report Live, a new streaming sports service that will feature NBA, UEFA, NCAA and other live programming available on a per-event and subscription basis.

“The B/R brand means something – with a focus on engagement, content experiences that matter, and fan passion for sports and culture,” Dave Finocchio, CEO and co-founder, said in announcing Romaine’s hire. “Having Ed on board means we’ll have an experienced leader in place to further articulate and spread the incredible power of B/R’s platforms for our advertising and brand partners.”

Romaine and Mittman previously worked together at Condé Nast. Romaine, who worked at Condé Nast for five years, headed up marketing for GQ and launched initiatives including the GQ Grammy Party, GQ All Star Game Event and The Gent, a private social club in New York City. Mittman was formerly GQ’s publisher and served as chief business officer of Condé Nast’s Alpha group, which includes GQ, Golf Digest, Pitchfork, and the Wired Media Group before joining Bleacher Report in August 2017.

Most recently, Romaine was chief marketing officer at Kargo Mobile, a mobile brand advertising agency, which he joined in 2016. During his two years at Kargo, he oversaw product marketing, strategy, research, public relations and social communications, design, creative services and global experiences.

Prior to Condé Nast, Romaine worked for companies including Hearst, Bauer Media Group, Alloy Media and Warner Music Group. He has a bachelor’s degree in media studies and Spanish from Rutgers University in New Jersey and an MBA in international marketing from Southern New Hampshire University.