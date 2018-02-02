‘Blade Runner 2049’ Weathers Challenge from ‘Geostorm’ on Disc Sales Charts

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment’s “Blade Runner 2049” remained the week’s top-selling DVD and Blu-ray Disc for the second week, according to NPD VideoScan research for the week ended Jan. 27.

The long-delayed sequel to 1982’s “Blade Runner,” with a domestic box office gross of $92 million, remained No. 1 on both NPD VideoScan’s overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

On the combined disc sales chart, two newcomers took the No. 2 and No. 3 positions. Another Warner title, the disaster actioner “Geostorm” ($33.7 million U.S. box office), finished a close second, selling 99.6% as many copies as “Blade Runner 2049,” NPD says.

And bowing at No. 3 on the combined chart was Lionsgate’s “Jigsaw” ($38 million box office), the latest in the “Saw” torture-horror franchise.

On the Blu-ray Disc sales chart, “Geostorm” and “Jigsaw” bowed at No. 3 and No. 4, with yet another Warner title, the war drama “Dunkirk,” moving up to No. 2 from No. 7 the prior week.

Rounding out the top five on the overall disc sales chart were Warner’s “It” at No. 4 and “Dunkirk” at No. 5. On the Blu-ray Disc sales chart, “It” finished at No. 5, down from No. 2 the prior week.

“Blade Runner 2049” remains a big hit on Blu-ray Disc, with 64% of its second-week sales coming from the high-definition format, down from 76% its debut week. Fifteen percent of total unit sales came from the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, down from 23% the prior week – a record for first-week sales of a major theatrical title on disc.

On Media Play News’ rental chart for the week ended Jan. 28, “Blade Runner 2049” shot up to No. 1 now that its week-long holdback from Redbox is over. It slipped to No. 2 from No. 1 the prior week, while “Jigsaw” debuted at No. 3.

Rounding out the top five rentals were Universal Pictures’ “American Made” at No. 4 and “The Foreigner” at No. 5.

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of Media Play News.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 1/27/18:

1. Blade Runner 2049

2. Geostorm (new)

3. Jigsaw (new)

4. It

5. Dunkirk

6. Wonder Woman

7. Despicable Me 3

8. Kingsman: The Golden Circle

9. The LEGO Ninjago Movie

10. My Little Pony

11. Spider-Man: Homecoming

12. Thank You for Your Service (new)

13. The Foreigner

14. Happy Death Day

15. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

16. The Mountain Between Us

17. Baby Driver

18. American Made

19. John Wick: Chapter 2

20. The Emoji Movie

Top 10 Media Play News rental chart for the week ended 1/28/18:

1. Blade Runner 2049

2. It

3. Jigsaw

4. American Made

5. Foreigner

6. The Mountain Between Us

7. Happy Death Day

8. Despicable Me 3

9. The Snowman

10. Home Again

For complete sales and rental charts, visit MediaPlayNews.com.