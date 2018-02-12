You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Marvel's 'Black Panther' Becomes Most Tweeted Movie of 2018

Elizabeth Wagmeister

Even before it has hit theaters, “Black Panther” has become the most-tweeted about movie in the world this year.

Breaking the Twitter record for 2018, “Black Panther” has amassed more than five million tweets on the social platform revolving around the Marvel movie.

“Black Panther” is the top tweeted-about movie this year globally, with “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” coming in second place and “Maze Runner: The Death Cure” coming in third. In the United States, “Fifty Shades Freed” is also one of the top tweeted-about movies this year.

Becoming the most tweeted-about movie of 2018 is not the first record “Black Panther” has broken. The hotly anticipated film has also earned its title as Fandango’s quickest-selling first-quarter film in regards to ticket pre-sales, beating past juggernauts like “The Hunger Games” and “Beauty and the Beast.” The flick is also on track to become Fandango’s top pre-seller among all superhero films.

Ahead of its Feb. 16 release, Twitter and Marvel Studios will host a live-stream Q&A with the cast of “Black Panther” today at 6:30 p.m. ET with stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, writer-director Ryan Coogler, executive producer Nate Moore, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Like many other hit TV shows and films, Twitter is also launching a custom emoji for “Black Panther,” which will be automatically utilized with the hashtag #BlackPanther.

