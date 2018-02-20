‘Black Panther’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Marvel claims the top spot in spending with “Black Panther.”

Ads placed for the superhero film had an estimated media value of $8.28 million through Sunday for 1,084 national ad airings on 37 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Feb. 12-18. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Marvel prioritized spend across NBC, followed by NBC Sports and ESPN, while specific programming getting the most spend included the 2018 Winter Olympics, SportsCenter and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Just behind “Black Panther” in second place: Lionsgate’s “Early Man,” which saw 639 national ad airings across 26 networks, with an estimated media value of $7.5 million.

TV ad placements for Twentieth Century Fox’s “Red Sparrow” (EMV: $6.53 million), Warner Bros.’ “Game Night” ($5.6 million) and Walt Disney Pictures’ “A Wrinkle in Time” ($5.06 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “A Wrinkle in Time” had the best iSpot Attention Index (105) in the ranking, getting 5% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

