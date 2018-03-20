You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Black Panther’ Becomes Most Tweeted-About Movie Ever

After weeks of breaking box office records, “Black Panther” just made history again, as the most tweeted-about movie of all time.

The film, which was tweeted about more than 35 million times, overtook “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” who hold the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively, as the buzziest movies on Twitter. According to the site, the hashtags #BlackPanther, #WakandaForever, and #Wakanda led the posts, with the most-tweeted characters being Black Panther, Killmonger, and Shuri.

The most retweeted posts were led by Kendrick Lamar’s tweet about “Black Panther The Album,” which Lamar co-produced, announcing the soundtrack’s tracklist. Second was a viral video of two kids in a trench coat posing as one adult man, trying to sneak into a “Black Panther” screening by buying only one ticket. Third for retweets came from former First Lady Michelle Obama, who wrote, “Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories.”

Twitter also reported that users in the United States tweeted most about “Black Panther,” followed by the United Kingdom and Thailand. The most tweeted emojis were the black heart, the flame, and the crown icons, and the buzziest day for the film was Feb. 18, the Sunday after its release. 

