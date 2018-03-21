Barry Blumberg Joins Mammoth Media as Chief Content Officer

Mammoth Media, a mobile entertainment-app startup, hired former Defy Media exec Barry Blumberg as its chief content officer.

In addition, Mammoth said it has added entertainment veteran Sandy Grushow as a strategic adviser and promoted Talia Kocar to VP of content. The appointments come after L.A.-based Mammoth Media announced $13 million in funding led by Greylock Partners.

Mammoth is the studio behind story-sharing app Yarn and Wishbone, a tap-to-vote social networking app that lets users generate polls and side-by-side comparisons.

Blumberg officially started at the company on Feb. 14, reporting to Mammoth Media CEO and co-founder Benoit Vatere. In his new role, Blumberg will be responsible for all content produced across existing and developing platforms.

“I have loved the digital space because of the more direct connection between a diverse array of creators and their audiences,” Blumberg commented. “Nowhere is this more prevalent than in mobile, and I’m tremendously excited by the prospects for this at Mammoth Media.”

Most recently Blumberg served as Defy Media’s CCO before departing a year ago. At Defy, he was involved in the creation and expansion of the Smosh comedy brand, and also headed the company’s programming strategy for brands including Clevver, AWE me, and Screen Junkies. He had joined the company with the 2013 merger of Break Media and Alloy Digital. Prior to helping establish Alloy Digital in 2006, Blumberg was president of Walt Disney Television Animation.

Kocar, who has been with Mammoth Media since its inception was previously was director of content and community, will work with Blumberg to manage and oversee the editorial and social growth of the company’s apps and businesses. Mammoth was officially founded in 2015, after spinning out of tech incubator Science Inc.

The company has tapped Grushow, CEO of investment and consulting firm Phase Two Media, with an eye on collaborating with Hollywood studios and creative execs. Grushow spent nearly 25 years at the Fox Entertainment Group, including six years as chairman overseeing both Fox’s broadcast network and television studio.