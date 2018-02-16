You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Bad Moms’, ‘Only the Brave’ Take Two Top Spots on Disc Sales Charts

Blu-ray Accounts for 75% of 'Batman: Gotham by Gaslight' Sales

Universal Pictures’ “A Bad Moms Christmas” debuted at No. 1 on both national home video sales charts the week ended Feb. 10.

The comedy sequel, which earned $72.1 million at the domestic box office, topped both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc unit sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart its first week in stores.

Sony Pictures’ firefighter drama “Only the Brave” debuted at No. 2 on the overall chart, selling 69.5% as many copies as “Bad Moms Christmas,” but was only No. 3 on the Blu-ray chart.

No. 3 overall was Warner’s animated “Batman: Gotham by Gaslight,” which was No. 2 on the Blu-ray chart, selling 90% as many Blu-ray copies as “Bad Moms Christmas.”

The previous week’s top-selling overall title, Lionsgate’s “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween,” slipped to No. 4 overall and No. 6 on the Blu-ray chart.

No. 5 on both charts was Warner’s “It.”

Blu-ray disc accounted for 75% of “Batman: Gotham by Gaslight” unit sales, but only 52% of “Bad Moms Christmas” and 45% of “Only the Brave.”

The Media Play News rental chart for the week ended Feb. 11 also saw “A Bad Moms Christmas” debut at No. 1 and “Only the Brave” bow at No. 2.

The previous week’s top rental, Warner’s “Geostorm,” slipped to No. 3, followed by “Boo 2” at No. 4 and Warner’s “Blade Runner 2049” at No. 5.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 2/10/18:

1. A Bad Moms Christmas
2. Only the Brave
3. Batman: Gotham by Gaslight
4. Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
5. It (2017)
6. Blade Runner 2049
7. 24 Hours to Live
8. Fifty Shades Darker
9. Jigsaw
10. Geostorm
11. Fifty Shades 2-Movie Collection
12. The Stray
13. My Little Pony: The Movie (2017)
14. Despicable Me 3
15. Stephen King’s It (1990)
16. Dunkirk
17. Safe House
18. Grumpy Old Men Collection
19. The Expendables 3
20. The Best of Me

Top 10 Media Play News rental chart for the week ended 2/11/18:

1. A Bad Moms Christmas
2. Only the Brave
3. Geostorm
4. Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
5. Blade Runner 2049
6. It (2017)
7. Jigsaw
8. 24 Hours to Live
9. Suburbicon
10. American Made

