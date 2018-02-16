‘Bad Moms’, ‘Only the Brave’ Take Two Top Spots on Disc Sales Charts

Universal Pictures’ “A Bad Moms Christmas” debuted at No. 1 on both national home video sales charts the week ended Feb. 10.

The comedy sequel, which earned $72.1 million at the domestic box office, topped both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc unit sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart its first week in stores.

Sony Pictures’ firefighter drama “Only the Brave” debuted at No. 2 on the overall chart, selling 69.5% as many copies as “Bad Moms Christmas,” but was only No. 3 on the Blu-ray chart.

No. 3 overall was Warner’s animated “Batman: Gotham by Gaslight,” which was No. 2 on the Blu-ray chart, selling 90% as many Blu-ray copies as “Bad Moms Christmas.”

The previous week’s top-selling overall title, Lionsgate’s “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween,” slipped to No. 4 overall and No. 6 on the Blu-ray chart.

No. 5 on both charts was Warner’s “It.”

Blu-ray disc accounted for 75% of “Batman: Gotham by Gaslight” unit sales, but only 52% of “Bad Moms Christmas” and 45% of “Only the Brave.”

The Media Play News rental chart for the week ended Feb. 11 also saw “A Bad Moms Christmas” debut at No. 1 and “Only the Brave” bow at No. 2.

The previous week’s top rental, Warner’s “Geostorm,” slipped to No. 3, followed by “Boo 2” at No. 4 and Warner’s “Blade Runner 2049” at No. 5.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 2/10/18:

1. A Bad Moms Christmas

2. Only the Brave

3. Batman: Gotham by Gaslight

4. Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

5. It (2017)

6. Blade Runner 2049

7. 24 Hours to Live

8. Fifty Shades Darker

9. Jigsaw

10. Geostorm

11. Fifty Shades 2-Movie Collection

12. The Stray

13. My Little Pony: The Movie (2017)

14. Despicable Me 3

15. Stephen King’s It (1990)

16. Dunkirk

17. Safe House

18. Grumpy Old Men Collection

19. The Expendables 3

20. The Best of Me

Top 10 Media Play News rental chart for the week ended 2/11/18:

1. A Bad Moms Christmas

2. Only the Brave

3. Geostorm

4. Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

5. Blade Runner 2049

6. It (2017)

7. Jigsaw

8. 24 Hours to Live

9. Suburbicon

10. American Made

For complete sales and rental charts, visit MediaPlayNews.com.