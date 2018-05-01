AwesomenessTV Hires Clover Letter’s Co-Founders

AwesomenessTV, the digital-media network focused on a Generation Z audience, is getting into the newsletter business.

The company has hired Casey Lewis (above left) and Liza Darwin, the New York-based co-founders of Clover Letter, a two-year-old email newsletter and community platform for Gen Z girls. The duo — who both recently turned 30, after quitting their jobs at 28 to start Clover in 2016 — have built Clover into a community that reaches about 200,000 girls around the globe, with the majority of their audience between 15-21.

Clover (cloverletter.com) receives submissions from girls worldwide who want to be part of their contributor network. AwesomenessTV plans to help expand Clover to include podcasting, video and other new areas.

“What Liza and Casey have built at Clover Letter over the past few years for Gen Z girls is nothing short of incredible,” Brett Bouttier, president of Awesomeness, said in announcing their hire. “Their ability to inspire, educate, and amplify the voices of Gen Z girls around the world aligns perfectly with our mission at Awesomeness to tell and amplify the stories of Gen Z, for Gen Z. ”

“We started Clover Letter to give young people a platform and elevate their voices, and while many mainstream media outlets have just now begun to realize the power of Gen Z, Awesomeness has done that since Day One,” Lewis and Darwin said in a statement.

Lewis and Darwin met as magazine interns in 2008. Lewis went on to work at Conde Nast’s Teen Vogue, while Darwin worked at Nylon and MTVN. They decided to team up to form Clover in February 2016.

Awesomeness is majority-owned by Comcast/NBCUniversal, with minority investments from Verizon and Hearst. Founded in 2012, the company has a distribution footprint that spans owned-and-operated, social, and subscription VOD platforms. L.A.-based Awesomeness’ business also includes a creative agency, a YouTube creator network, and brand partnerships division.

